Two unrelated Longview shootings leave one injured
Old West Side shooting

Longview police officers talk to a man on the 2300 block of Larch Street on Tuesday morning.

 Hayley Day, The Daily News

One person was injured after two unrelated shootings in Longview on Jan. 25.

At 5 p.m., Longview police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Larch Street and 24th Avenue in Longview’s Old West Side.

No one involved in the incident was present when police arrived, but officers found shell casings, bullet fragments and blood. Witnesses described what police called an “involved vehicle.”

While investigating, officers were notified that a shooting victim was admitted to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. The victim was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers reported that “the victim and suspect are known to each other, and detectives are seeking a person of interest in the case.”

If you have information involving this case, contact Detective Michael Berndt at 360-442-5800 or michael.berndt@ci.longview.wa.us.

The other shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 24th Avenue without injuries. Longview police officers arrested Mikal Russell, 24, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Witnesses said a person shot a handgun twice into a yard after a verbal dispute.

