Two suspects in Quik Chek shooting sentenced

Bossy, 25, was also sentenced on Nov. 30 to 20 years in prison and nearly 5 years in community custody. He received 20 years in prison and three years in community custody for second-degree murder, 8.5 years in prison and 1.5 years in community custody for first-degree robbery and 29 months in prison for second-degree firearm possession. He will also serve his sentences concurrently.

His original charges were first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The case started Jan. 22, 2019, when police say the three men drove up from Vancouver to buy drugs and, being unsuccessful, decided to look for a store to rob because they “did not want to make the drive to Kelso for nothing,” according to court documents.

Police said the trio settled on Holt’s Quik Chek, where Williams went inside armed with a semiautomatic handgun. After robbing Chapman, Williams shot her and fled, according to court documents. Chapman, who was the only person in the store at the time besides Williams, called 911 but died minutes later.

Police believe Bossy supplied the gun used in the shooting and drove the getaway car. Investigators say he later led police on a car chase through Vancouver and Portland that involved a hail of gunfire between his vehicle and pursuing officers.

