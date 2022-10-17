Two motorcyclists crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday

EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital.

Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.

Both were transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, then Gonzales was transported to MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Renteria to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, troopers report.

State Patrol says speed was the cause of the accident and both motorcycles were totaled.