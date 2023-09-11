Fire crews extinguished two dumpster fires near stores Sunday morning in Kelso.

At 4:25 a.m., crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Longview Fire Department received a dispatch call to the convenience store Boondox Gas and Grocery located in the 700 block of West Cowlitz Way in Kelso. The first responders reported a dumpster fire in the back of the store that had partially spread to the building itself, according to a press release.

Kelso police and Cowlitz County Public Utility District also responded to the incident.

Crews extinguished the fire at around 4:49 a.m., and there was no damage inside the building or on the roof. No injuries were reported, and the Kelso Police Department is investigating the matter.

After the events at the Boondox Gas and Grocery, fire crews extinguished another garbage fire in the alleyway behind the Joann Fabrics located at the Twin City Shopping Center in Kelso, about a 3-minute walk from the gas station.

As stated in the press release, multiple transients were spotted at both incidents and private security is working with authorities in providing any information.

Four engines, a medic unit, and a chief officer responded to the fire, as reported in the press release.

Fire officials advise businesses to keep dumpsters away from their buildings and maintain security cameras if possible.