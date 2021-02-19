Two adults living on the streets died in the Kelso-Longview area in a week; service providers question why

Still, Most and Patterson didn’t make their way there. Mather said the shelter is working to offer transportation to the site, but there are no current resources to take people to the shelter.

Spicer reported her brother missing on Feb. 1, after he left his job at a local restaurant without his coat and backpack and didn’t return home for two days.

About two months prior, Most had decided to stop his medication, to the disapproval of both Spicer and Most’s local case manager. The medication often made Most exhausted, said Spicer, and Most thought he’d be a better father and worker without the drugs.

His struggles with bipolar schizoaffective disorder started about five years ago, said Spicer, when he started living on the streets in Burien and tried to commit suicide. At one point, his siblings had to bathe and feed Most until they “got him on the right medication and all of sudden...it was like night and day, and everyone thought it was fantastic,” said Spicer.

“It gives you this false sense of hope, because once you are off the medication, you aren’t thinking clearly again,” she said.

Both Spicer and Most grew up in foster care. Most started at around age 6 and Spicer at 3. When both siblings turned 18, they “aged out to homelessness,” said Spicer.