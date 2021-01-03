Trump, on tape, demands Georgia Sec. of State overturn electoral defeat

“The state is in turmoil over this. I know you would like to get to the bottom of it,” Trump said, chastising Raffensperger for a recent TV appearance where he said there’s no systemic election fraud.

“People should be happy to have an accurate count, instead of an election where there’s turmoil. There’s turmoil in Georgia and other places — you’re not the only one. We have other states I believe will be flipping to us very shortly.”

State and federal elections officials have said there’s no evidence of widespread irregularities in Georgia and other battleground states, and courts at every level have dismissed challenges from Trump’s campaign and its allies seeking to overturn Georgia’s close election.

The president has feuded with Raffensperger and other Republicans for weeks, blaming them for his narrow election defeat in Georgia. The call came shortly before he was set to headline a Monday rally for Loeffler and Perdue ahead of Tuesday’s runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.

Republicans worry that Trump’s ceaseless attacks on Raffensperger, Gov. Brian Kemp and other state GOP figures has undermined the party’s unity and is sending conflicting messages to the president’s loyalists before pivotal elections against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.