Trump ends hold out, signs pandemic relief and spending bill

WASHINGTON — Under intense bipartisan pressure, President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a sweeping coronavirus relief and spending bill — the denouement of a dayslong drama over whether he would allow millions of Americans to endure a devastating cut to unemployment benefits and force a chaotic shutdown of the federal government in the final weeks of his administration.
The retreat came as converging crises of COVID-19, economic suffering, the looming government shutdown and the president’s ongoing fight to overturn the election drew expressions of alarm Sunday from lawmakers. One Republican senator voiced worry earlier in the day that the president could leave a legacy of “chaos, misery and erratic behavior” if he failed to sign the measure.
In a White House statement announcing his action, Trump said it was his “responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship that was caused by” the coronavirus. He clearly signed the bill grudgingly, saying he would send a “redlined” version to Congress seeking the removal of such spending from the legislation.
Trump had spent the day golfing at his resort in Florida and lashing out at members of his own party even as millions of people lost unemployment benefits because the president had, so far, refused to sign a bipartisan coronavirus relief and spending bill that Congress passed last week by overwhelming majorities. Trump delegated negotiations to his Treasury secretary, who earlier told lawmakers the president intended to sign it.
“I just gave up guessing” what the president might do next, Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said on ABC’s “This Week” as bipartisan calls, led by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, mounted for presidential action on the bill.
Hogan, who has been critical of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 332,000 Americans, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the president “should have weighed in eight months ago” if he wanted bigger stimulus checks included in the relief measure he was now excoriating.
“Sign the bill — get it done,” the governor urged.
Trump had ignored such appeals, remaining singularly focused on his grievances. When he wasn’t attacking the courts, the FBI, the Justice Department and Republican senators for failing to support his baseless claims of widespread election fraud, the president was unleashing a barrage of tweets criticizing the sweeping relief and spending package.
Before leaving town for the holidays, Trump on Tuesday called the legislation a “disgrace” and demanded that direct payments to U.S. taxpayers be increased from $600 to $2,000, with some separate spending eliminated. In doing so, he undercut Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who had negotiated on behalf of the White House.