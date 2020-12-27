Trump ends hold out, signs pandemic relief and spending bill

WASHINGTON — Under intense bipartisan pressure, President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a sweeping coronavirus relief and spending bill — the denouement of a dayslong drama over whether he would allow millions of Americans to endure a devastating cut to unemployment benefits and force a chaotic shutdown of the federal government in the final weeks of his administration.

The retreat came as converging crises of COVID-19, economic suffering, the looming government shutdown and the president’s ongoing fight to overturn the election drew expressions of alarm Sunday from lawmakers. One Republican senator voiced worry earlier in the day that the president could leave a legacy of “chaos, misery and erratic behavior” if he failed to sign the measure.

In a White House statement announcing his action, Trump said it was his “responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship that was caused by” the coronavirus. He clearly signed the bill grudgingly, saying he would send a “redlined” version to Congress seeking the removal of such spending from the legislation.