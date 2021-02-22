Triangle Bowl reopens to max, but limited, capacity

“Bowling is Back.”
That was the tag line on the Triangle Bowl’s marquee sign Feb. 19, as about 62 League members filled the lanes of the 32,000 square-foot building to its COVID-19 capacity.
On Friday, Chaos Crew — Jason Ward of Kelso, Jeramie DeWolf of Kelso, Brett Powel of Longview and Josh Cowan of Longview — reunited on the lanes for the first time in months.
But this time, teammates were required to wear masks and their opponents bowled on the lanes behind them.
“Usually there’s more banter back and forth,” said Ward. “We still chat, but we’re supposed to stay separated.”
That’s how bowling works during a pandemic.
The state recommendations limit bowling to two people per lane. On Friday, that meant Chaos Crew took two lanes each, while their opponents covered the lanes to the left.
On the night of Friday, Feb. 19, the Longview bowling alley was completely filled with two Leagues of 16 teams comprised of about four people each. That left little room for open bowling in the evenings, said Little, though there are more options during the day.
State restrictions on entertainment facilities were lifted on Feb. 14, but requiring a maximum 25% capacity, as pandemic conditions improved. The region that includes Cowlitz County met at least a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of COVID-19 cases; 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions; and ICU occupancy of less than 90%.
The region did not meet the COVID-19 test positivity of less than 10%.
With opening day, also came a snow storm, pushing back Triangle Bowl’s reopening by about 24 hours.
“It was a scramble to get ready,” said Little.
But when the doors opened, customers were there. Manager Jeager Krause said he spent the majority of the first day booking lanes.
“For the first hour, I was just answering calls,” said Krause.
The bowling alley closed on Nov. 15 during the second round of state shutdowns created by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to protect Washingtonians from the airborne coronavirus.
During the shutdown, Triangle Bowl added hand sanitizers and touchless bathroom sinks. Little said he reserves one shift employee to disinfect balls, arcade games and other areas people touch.
Compared to 2019, the bowling alley has seen an 80% drop in revenue, said Little.
All 39 employees were laid off when the state restrictions started in March. When they reopened in September, 22 employees were brought back, then laid off during the November closure. Last week, 18 employees were brought back.
The Triangle Bowl opened in 1957, said Little, as the first building in Longview’s Triangle Town Center. For a period in the ‘70s, he said, the business operated 24 hours a day so second-shift warehouse crews could play when work ended.
The current owners — Little, his brother Scott Little and Kurt Bognar — bought the bowling alley in 2005 and are focusing on more of a family-centered business, said Little. About three months before the pandemic’s shutdowns, they expanded the arcade and plan to double its size in the future.
The majority of Triangle Bowl’s 20 adult and junior leagues kicked off last week. Usually they start in September, and will run through around May this year to make up for lost time.
The state recommends bowlers don’t share equipment and that balls and shoes are disinfected after each use, however most League members have their own equipment, said Little.
Most bowlers join a League, he said, for exercise and comaraderie.
“It’s one of those social aspects that’s been removed from people’s lives,” he said. “People just want to get out and hang out with friends. We’re seeing a lot of happiness and relief to be back open.”
On Friday, Chaos Crew was thankful too.
“It feels so good to be out of the house,” said Ward, “hanging out with the boys again.”