Triangle Bowl reopens to max, but limited, capacity

The Triangle Bowl opened in 1957, said Little, as the first building in Longview’s Triangle Town Center. For a period in the ‘70s, he said, the business operated 24 hours a day so second-shift warehouse crews could play when work ended.

The current owners — Little, his brother Scott Little and Kurt Bognar — bought the bowling alley in 2005 and are focusing on more of a family-centered business, said Little. About three months before the pandemic’s shutdowns, they expanded the arcade and plan to double its size in the future.

The majority of Triangle Bowl’s 20 adult and junior leagues kicked off last week. Usually they start in September, and will run through around May this year to make up for lost time.

The state recommends bowlers don’t share equipment and that balls and shoes are disinfected after each use, however most League members have their own equipment, said Little.

Most bowlers join a League, he said, for exercise and comaraderie.

“It’s one of those social aspects that’s been removed from people’s lives,” he said. “People just want to get out and hang out with friends. We’re seeing a lot of happiness and relief to be back open.”

On Friday, Chaos Crew was thankful too.

“It feels so good to be out of the house,” said Ward, “hanging out with the boys again.”

