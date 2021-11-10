New traffic signal being installed Tuesday at Oregon Way and Baltimore Street

The intersection of Oregon Way and Baltimore Street will be limited Tuesday while the city of Longview installs a new traffic signal.
Installation for the traffic light heads and a new controller system will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Traffic through the intersection will be directed by flaggers while the work is being done.
Longview is advising drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the signal work.
