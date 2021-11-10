 Skip to main content
New traffic signal being installed Tuesday at Oregon Way and Baltimore Street
Traffic lights
Contributed photo Mona Jain on Unsplash

The intersection of Oregon Way and Baltimore Street will be limited Tuesday while the city of Longview installs a new traffic signal.

Installation for the traffic light heads and a new controller system will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Traffic through the intersection will be directed by flaggers while the work is being done.

Longview is advising drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the signal work.

