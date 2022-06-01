Hole in I-5 road surface shuts down multiple lanes Wednesday, causes lengthy delays

WOODLAND — An emergency repair to Interstate 5 at the North Fork Lewis River Bridge Wednesday morning caused major delays for drivers taking the highway north into Cowlitz County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said road crews found a hole in the center lane of the interstate near mile marker 20 on Tuesday. The hole was a 2-foot-by-4-foot rectangle that went all the way through the bridge's surface.

Regional WSDOT spokesperson Kelly Hanahan said road crews made a temporary patch to the hole Tuesday night as the state brought in repair equipment. Repair crews shut down the center and right lanes of the highway beginning at 9:30 a.m. to assess the damage to the road from underneath the bridge, pour concrete to fill the hole and wait for the concrete to cure and set. The highway fully reopened around 3 p.m.

The emergency closure reportedly caused traffic backups of up to 10 miles on the northbound lane. Facebook posts from Woodland residents said the alternate routes such as Northwest Pacific Highway were also packed with vehicles.

Hanahan said the department had scheduled rehabilitation and repairs for the North Fork Lewis River Bridge to happen in 2023 well before the hole opened up.

"We know that deck deterioration is a major issue for this bridge, which is why that work was scheduled for next year," Hanahan said.

The Department of Transportation repaved the southbound section of the same part of I-5 last summer. The $7.6 million repair project reduced lanes on the highway between mileposts 18 and 20 for nearly three weeks while crews took out irreparably cracked concrete panels and repaved cracked sections of the road's surface.

