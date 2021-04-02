Traffic signals along Ocean Beach Highway to be updated through April 16

Minor delays are expected at 10 Longview intersections on Ocean Beach Highway through April 16 to improve traffic signals.

Traffic lights will be updated at the intersections of Ocean Beach Highway and Ninth Avenue, the Triangle Mall entrance, 15th Avenue, Olympia Way, Northeast Nichols Boulevard, Pacific Way, Northwest Nichols Boulevard, the Lowe’s entrance, 30th Avenue, and 32nd Avenue.

Upgrades are expected to take about a day at each intersection, starting at Ninth Avenue and ending at 32nd Avenue.

Four-way stops will be used instead of lights during repairs. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.