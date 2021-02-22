Three challengers jump in race to unseat Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington's 3rd District

Those two actions touched off a firestorm of opposition, some of it threatening, both within and outside her 3rd District, where she had been a solidly popular representative, but in 2021 has suddenly become vulnerable.

She was elected as a Tea Party candidate, but has built a bipartisan reputation. Her independent streak led her to vote against Trump for President in 2016 and speak out in support of the Affordable Care Act, but then to vote to support Trump’s unsuccessful bid for re-election and against efforts to discipline one of her congressional colleagues, Marjorie Taylor Greene for her incendiary comments and Q-Anon links.

The 3rd District, once described as a “purple” district because of a strong Democratic base in Vancouver matched by conservative counties to the north and west, tilted further into the red in 2020, which Herrera Beutler won re-election by her largest margin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2016, Yakhour, who was to formally announce his candidacy on Tuesday, Feb. 23, worked on the communications staff in the Trump campaign.

Before entering politics, Yakhour served six years in the U.S. Navy, stationed on Whitbey Island, and left service in 2014 as a second class petty officer.