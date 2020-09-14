 Skip to main content
Third Avenue/Tennant Way on- and off-ramps close temporarily for construction
Tennant Way and Thirs Avenue off-ramp

A truck turns from the The SR 432 / SR 411 interchange off-ramp amid construction in August 2020.

 Courtney Talak

The SR 432/SR 411 (Tennant Way and Third Avenue) on- and off-ramps will close temporarily so contractors can pave portions of the ramps.

The on-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. Sept. 14 until 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The off-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. Sept. 14 until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During those hours, drivers should anticipate the Third Avenue lane closure and lane shift for all directions, according to a press release from the City of Longview.

Although traffic will be detoured, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

