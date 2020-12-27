 Skip to main content
The Daily News' Year in Pictures 2020
Jo Scott

Longview resident Jo Scott, who lives with COPD and diabetes, wears a face mask while waiting at a bus stop on March 20. "I'm high risk (of COVID-19), but I trust in God," Scott said. "I'm taking precautions. You have to when you're sick."

 Courtney Talak

It's been said before and it will be for years to come: The year 2020 was historic and like no other. Daily News staff photographed thousands of images in 2020, nearly all of which were tinged by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are pictures and images that defined 2020 in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, separated by month.

January

In January 2020 people rang in the new year with a chilly dip in Lake Merwin, the "Mountain Monsters" cast visited the fourth annual Squatchfest and R.A. Long high school ASL students held a concert in support of alumna Kylee Jacobson.

February

In February 2020, smelt dippers lined the Cowlitz River for the limited recreational season, local high school students competed in a welding competition and Wahkiakum girls basketball celebrated a close regionals win against Adna.

March

In March 2020, Cowlitz County, like everywhere else, was shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic. While coronavirus dominated most of the news cycle, there were some bright spots such as: The Port of Kalama added a vintage locomotive to its Interpretive Center collection and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe forged forward on salmon restoration projects

April

In April 2020, local high schools honored the class of 2020 with stadium light displays, first responders implemented new safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic and local farmers had trouble finding chicks during a national shortage.

May

In May 2020, the community remembered the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, anglers and golfers alike returned to their outdoor activities and businesses began reopening.

June

In June 2020, some of the community protested the killing of George Floyd while others rallied in support of local law enforcement and Lower Columbia College nursing graduates entered the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.