The Daily News' Year in Pictures 2020

It's been said before and it will be for years to come: The year 2020 was historic and like no other. Daily News staff photographed thousands of images in 2020, nearly all of which were tinged by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are pictures and images that defined 2020 in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, separated by month.

January

In January 2020 people rang in the new year with a chilly dip in Lake Merwin, the "Mountain Monsters" cast visited the fourth annual Squatchfest and R.A. Long high school ASL students held a concert in support of alumna Kylee Jacobson.

February

In February 2020, smelt dippers lined the Cowlitz River for the limited recreational season, local high school students competed in a welding competition and Wahkiakum girls basketball celebrated a close regionals win against Adna.

March

In March 2020, Cowlitz County, like everywhere else, was shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic. While coronavirus dominated most of the news cycle, there were some bright spots such as: The Port of Kalama added a vintage locomotive to its Interpretive Center collection and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe forged forward on salmon restoration projects