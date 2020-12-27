The Daily News' Year in Pictures 2020

It's been said before and it will be for years to come: The year 2020 was historic and like no other. Daily News staff photographed thousands of images in 2020, nearly all of which were tinged by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are pictures and images that defined 2020 in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, separated by month.
January
In January 2020 people rang in the new year with a chilly dip in Lake Merwin, the "Mountain Monsters" cast visited the fourth annual Squatchfest and R.A. Long high school ASL students held a concert in support of alumna Kylee Jacobson.
A blue-belt student runs back out of Lake Merwin after participating in the New Year's Day annual polar plunge.
Mariners players Shed Long and Brandon Brennan, left and right respectively, answer audience questions during the 2020 Mariners Care community tour which stopped in Longview at Lower Columbia College on Jan. 13.
"Mountain Monsters" cast, from left to right, Jeffro, Huckleberry and Wild Bill answer audience questions regarding their show at the fourth annual Squatchfest at the Cowlitz County Expo Center in Longview on Jan. 24.
Kylee Jacobson, an R.A. Long high school alumna who was diagnosed with and died from a rare form of cancer, is invited on stage by American Sign Language teacher Mary DeGraaf-Gramelt, right, following an ASL concert in support of Kylee on Jan. 29.
Courtney Talak
Mariners players Shed Long and Brandon Brennan, left and right respectively, answer audience questions during the 2020 Mariners Care community tour which stopped in Longview at Lower Columbia College on Jan. 13.
Courtney Talak
An anchored Pacific Basin ship is illuminated with morning sun on the Columbia River beneath snow-dusted hills near Goble, Ore. on Jan. 14.
Courtney Talak
Mark Morris student Greggory Trukken cuts a piece of steel with a oxy-acetylene torch in the pre-apprenticeship program on Jan. 17.
Courtney Talak
"Mountain Monsters" cast, from left to right, Jeffro, Huckleberry and Wild Bill answer audience questions regarding their show at the fourth annual Squatchfest at the Cowlitz County Expo Center in Longview on Jan. 24.
Courtney Talak
Rainier Pastor Jeff Mullins leans of a stack of his self-published books in his home office on Jan. 29.
Courtney Talak
Kylee Jacobson, an R.A. Long high school alumna who was diagnosed with and died from a rare form of cancer, is invited on stage by American Sign Language teacher Mary DeGraaf-Gramelt, right, following an ASL concert in support of Kylee on Jan. 29.
Courtney Talak
Longview Public Works Director Jeff Cameron, who retired at the end of January, poses for a photo underneath the Washington Way bridge over Lake Sacajawea.
Courtney Talak
February
In February 2020, smelt dippers lined the Cowlitz River for the limited recreational season, local high school students competed in a welding competition and Wahkiakum girls basketball celebrated a close regionals win against Adna.
Temporary elections deputies on the opening board count returned levy ballots at the Cowlitz County auditor's office on Feb. 3.
Detention manager Steve Jones stands at the intake door of the Cowlitz County Youth Center in Longview on Feb. 1. The center was spotlighted in a lawsuit regarding a University of Washington researcher’s attempt to obtain records about immigrant detainees held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Longview Councilmember Ruth Kendall looks at a rotting animal carcass at a previously proposed homeless camp site, formerly a landfill, near Ocean Beach Highway and SR 432 during the ad hoc committee site tour on Feb. 11.
Three Rivers Christian high school students spent their Valentine's Day volunteering for Jansen Floral Effects in Longview to deliver more than half of the shop's orders and raise funds for 2020 graduation expenses. "It's a tremendous help ... where would we be without them?" said Owner Barbara Cross. "We have a heart for volunteering and we love serving our community," said student Even Karavolos, center.
Art Perez and Bill Swartz, a U.S. Marine from Missouri and a U.S. Navy sailor from Seattle, first crossed paths in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Both in their 90s now, Art and Bill's lives continued to run seemingly parallel. After serving in World War II, both men served in the Korean War, married women named Nancy and now live in the same Kelso, Wash. assisted living home.
R.A. Long running start student Mikey Mace receives ashes from Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny at Lower Columbia College during the ecumenical Ashes to Go event on Feb. 26. In Christian faith Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a six-week period of prayer and fasting. While ashes are usually received in church, local pastors said it's important to offer the custom and information out in the community as it's difficult for some people to get to church, said Longview United Methodist Church Pastor Allison Mattocks.
Temporary elections deputies on the opening board count returned levy ballots at the Cowlitz County auditor's office on Feb. 3.
Courtney Talak
Detention manager Steve Jones stands at the intake door of the Cowlitz County Youth Center in Longview on Feb. 1. The center was spotlighted in a lawsuit regarding a University of Washington researcher’s attempt to obtain records about immigrant detainees held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Courtney Talak
Longview Councilmember Ruth Kendall looks at a rotting animal carcass at a previously proposed homeless camp site, formerly a landfill, near Ocean Beach Highway and SR 432 during the ad hoc committee site tour on Feb. 11.
Courtney Talak
Carlena McAllister, casting coordinator for The Cinema of Horrors Haunted Attraction and voodoo-themed character, poses in the Dark Legends of New Orleans set on Feb. 12.
Courtney Talak
Smelt dippers are silhouetted waist deep in the Cowlitz River near Gerhart Gardens Park in Longview, Wash. during the limited recreational season Feb. 14.
Courtney Talak
7-year-old Aidan Casscles from Camas holds up a smelt caught while dip netting in the Cowlitz River near Gerhart Gardens Park in Longview during the limited recreational season Feb. 14.
Courtney Talak
Three Rivers Christian high school students spent their Valentine's Day volunteering for Jansen Floral Effects in Longview to deliver more than half of the shop's orders and raise funds for 2020 graduation expenses. "It's a tremendous help ... where would we be without them?" said Owner Barbara Cross. "We have a heart for volunteering and we love serving our community," said student Even Karavolos, center.
Courtney Talak
Rogers (Puyallup)'s Lucas attempts to flip Wahkiakum's Davis during the WIAA Region II-3A Championships at Kelso High School on Feb. 15.
Courtney Talak
Art Perez and Bill Swartz, a U.S. Marine from Missouri and a U.S. Navy sailor from Seattle, first crossed paths in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Both in their 90s now, Art and Bill's lives continued to run seemingly parallel. After serving in World War II, both men served in the Korean War, married women named Nancy and now live in the same Kelso, Wash. assisted living home.
Courtney Talak
Local students fire up their torches to weld a wrench during Lower Columbia College's 13th annual high school welding competition in Longview on Feb. 20.
Courtney Talak
R.A. Long running start student Mikey Mace receives ashes from Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny at Lower Columbia College during the ecumenical Ashes to Go event on Feb. 26. In Christian faith Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a six-week period of prayer and fasting. While ashes are usually received in church, local pastors said it's important to offer the custom and information out in the community as it's difficult for some people to get to church, said Longview United Methodist Church Pastor Allison Mattocks.
Courtney Talak
The Wahkiakum girls basketball team celebrates their 46-44 regionals win against Adna at Mark Morris High School on Feb. 29.
McKenna Morin
March
In March 2020, Cowlitz County, like everywhere else, was shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic. While coronavirus dominated most of the news cycle, there were some bright spots such as: The Port of Kalama added a vintage locomotive to its Interpretive Center collection and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe forged forward on salmon restoration projects
A compactor disperses and packs down waste at the Cowlitz County Headquarters Landfill in Castle Rock on March 2.
Joseph Govednik, Cowlitz County Historical Museum director, and Cowlitz County citizen Paul Galli, left, tour the Jackson Cemetery in Castle Rock on March 6. A group of history buffs are hoping to restore an abandoned cemetery where the city's founders are buried.
Monticello Middle School Principal Scott Merzoian, left, serves breakfast and lunch to Olympic Elementary kindergartener Blaze Bent, center, and his sister Jewel Bent, Olympic Elementary fifth-grader, during the statewide school closure on March 17.
Eli Asher, restoration ecologist for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, stands among logs placed along a different point of Abernathy creek years ago where gravel and other salmon habitats have since successfully been restored.
Longview resident Jo Scott, who lives with COPD and diabetes, wears a face mask while waiting at a bus stop on March 20. "I'm high risk (of COVID-19), but I trust in God," Scott said. "I'm taking precautions. You have to when you're sick."
St. Vincent de Paul volunteers Debbie Raclawski, left, and Louise Chambers, right, loaded the back of a pick-up truck with staple pantry items such as vegetables and dry goods on March 23. Following confirmed COVID-19 cases in Longview, the food bank transitioned its services to drive-thru handouts for those with vehicles. "We are here to feed people," Jacobs said. "We are adaptable."
A compactor disperses and packs down waste at the Cowlitz County Headquarters Landfill in Castle Rock on March 2.
Courtney Talak
Northwest Athletic Conference staff fold up a sign following the basketball championships mid-tournament cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic at Everett Community College on March 5.
McKenna Morin
Joseph Govednik, Cowlitz County Historical Museum director, and Cowlitz County citizen Paul Galli, left, tour the Jackson Cemetery in Castle Rock on March 6. A group of history buffs are hoping to restore an abandoned cemetery where the city's founders are buried.
Courtney Talak
Lower Columbia College pitcher Trinity Naugle lobs a softball toward home base during the Red Devils' 4-3 game one win over Southwestern Oregon Community College at home on March 12.
Courtney Talak
Pancake House waitress, Jennifer, talks to longtime customer Carla Luchau, left, about the negative impact the statewide shutdown of restaurants will have on her tip money on March 16 in Longview.
Courtney Talak
Monticello Middle School Principal Scott Merzoian, left, serves breakfast and lunch to Olympic Elementary kindergartener Blaze Bent, center, and his sister Jewel Bent, Olympic Elementary fifth-grader, during the statewide school closure on March 17.
Courtney Talak
Eli Asher, restoration ecologist for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, stands among logs placed along a different point of Abernathy creek years ago where gravel and other salmon habitats have since successfully been restored.
Courtney Talak
Crews carefully roll in the Port of Kalama's vintage locomotive into the Interpretive Center on March 18.
Courtney Talak
Clad in Wonder Woman clothing, Uncaged Cycles owner Lea Holmes sits atop her customized bike in her Longview shop.
Courtney Talak
Longview resident Jo Scott, who lives with COPD and diabetes, wears a face mask while waiting at a bus stop on March 20. "I'm high risk (of COVID-19), but I trust in God," Scott said. "I'm taking precautions. You have to when you're sick."
Courtney Talak
St. Vincent de Paul volunteers Debbie Raclawski, left, and Louise Chambers, right, loaded the back of a pick-up truck with staple pantry items such as vegetables and dry goods on March 23. Following confirmed COVID-19 cases in Longview, the food bank transitioned its services to drive-thru handouts for those with vehicles. "We are here to feed people," Jacobs said. "We are adaptable."
Courtney Talak
Erin McKee, garden coordinator for Lower Columbia School Gardens, plants kale and lettuce seedlings at Northlake Elementary School on March 24.
Courtney Talak
Teacher Tammi Johnsen hands lunches through a vehicle passenger window at Mint Valley Elementary School during its curbside pick-up service on March 30.
Courtney Talak
April
In April 2020, local high schools honored the class of 2020 with stadium light displays, first responders implemented new safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic and local farmers had trouble finding chicks during a national shortage.
The south side of Mount St. Helens is illuminated with the first rays of sun on April 4.
Longview resident Chelsea DeCamp, who has Angelman syndrome, sat giddy in her front yard, cheering with anticipation and signing "cop" to her nearby Adam's Place caretakers who arranged a special present for her on April 15. Moments later, four Longview police vehicles arrived with blaring sirens and sang "Happy Birthday" to DeCamp in celebration of her 30th birthday. Because of covid-19 social distancing orders DeCamp was unable to celebrate her birthday with a party alongside family and friends as she usually would, but that didn't make this year's celebration any less special according to mother Cheryl Brackett who said DeCamp has had a fascination with law enforcement since childhood. "Longview Police coming here means the world to her."
Perfect Stitch Upholstery employee Alan DeWolf, right, boxes face shields while Andrey Pisarchuk applies protective plastic to the foam board on April 15. The business pivoted its operations to face shield production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clad in school spirit clothing, Winlock senior Bryce Cline poses for a portrait outside his home on April 21. Like thousands across the state, Cline's senior year was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling his final baseball season and other last-year traditions.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center health information management specialist Bobbi Lafever, center, reads the thermometer after taking an employee's temperature at the hospital parking garage check-in station in Longview on April 23.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Firefighter Nick Lemoncelli wears COVID-19 safety attire in the Kelso station on April 27. Additional protective equipment is one change Cowlitz 2 first responders implemented when out on calls amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The south side of Mount St. Helens is illuminated with the first rays of sun on April 4.
McKenna Morin
Joe Tone, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief, raises the ladder on the new agency's new ladder truck in Kelso on April 10.
Courtney Talak
Longview resident Chelsea DeCamp, who has Angelman syndrome, sat giddy in her front yard, cheering with anticipation and signing "cop" to her nearby Adam's Place caretakers who arranged a special present for her on April 15. Moments later, four Longview police vehicles arrived with blaring sirens and sang "Happy Birthday" to DeCamp in celebration of her 30th birthday. Because of covid-19 social distancing orders DeCamp was unable to celebrate her birthday with a party alongside family and friends as she usually would, but that didn't make this year's celebration any less special according to mother Cheryl Brackett who said DeCamp has had a fascination with law enforcement since childhood. "Longview Police coming here means the world to her."
Courtney Talak
Perfect Stitch Upholstery employee Alan DeWolf, right, boxes face shields while Andrey Pisarchuk applies protective plastic to the foam board on April 15. The business pivoted its operations to face shield production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtney Talak
The Longview Memorial Stadium scoreboard reads "2020" while stadium lights flicker to honor the high school class of 2020, whose senior year was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, on April 17.
McKenna Morin
Clad in school spirit clothing, Winlock senior Bryce Cline poses for a portrait outside his home on April 21. Like thousands across the state, Cline's senior year was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling his final baseball season and other last-year traditions.
Courtney Talak
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center health information management specialist Bobbi Lafever, center, reads the thermometer after taking an employee's temperature at the hospital parking garage check-in station in Longview on April 23.
Courtney Talak
A female spider snacks on a caterpillar caught in a web outside an Oregon home on April 25.
Courtney Talak
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Firefighter Nick Lemoncelli wears COVID-19 safety attire in the Kelso station on April 27. Additional protective equipment is one change Cowlitz 2 first responders implemented when out on calls amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Courtney Talak
Castle Rock Farmer Megan Hubbard holds her 9-day-old Golden Polish chick at Hubbard Gardens on April 30
Courtney Talak
A long-lashed, blue-eyed goat curiously stares into the camera on a Castle Rock family farm on April 30.
Courtney Talak
May
In May 2020, the community remembered the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, anglers and golfers alike returned to their outdoor activities and businesses began reopening.
Kalama resident Rick Sandahl drives a golf ball down range at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on May 5. Local golf courses opened for the first time Tuesday following Gov. Jay Inslee's shutdown of recreational activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Longview resident Rick Fyffe, center, fishes on the bank of Lake Sacajawea in Longview with his 4-year-old granddaughter Lydia Ward, left, on May 5 following Gov. Jay Inslee's lift of the COVID-19 outdoor recreation ban.
Lower Columbia College security officer Michael Forgione, left, scans the temperature of nursing instructor Jeanne Hamer outside the Health & Sciences Building Ton May 12. Some lab classes reopened under strict safety rules.
In this photo included in the 40th anniversary package of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, Freshwater Ecologist Carri LeRoy, left, and Evergreen State College student Victoria Cowan, right, record data from Clear Creek on the pumice plain of Mount St. Helens in Washington during an August 2019 research trip. LeRoy studies and stream evolution following the 1980 eruption and how plant sex influences those ecosystems and its wildlife.
In this photo included in the 40th anniversary package of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, Jim Gawel, a University of Washington-Tacoma professor and Spirit Lake scientist, and grad student Angelica Lucchetto, right, balance on a collection of floating logs to collapse an insect research tent on Spirit Lake in August 2019. Gawel's research for the past decade has largely focused on answering one question: Why does Spirit Lake have big fish following the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption?
In this photo included in the 40th anniversary package of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, Washington State University Vancouver biologist John Bishop leads students on a trail through wildflowers to his research plots on the pumice plain of Mount St. Helens during a July 2019 research trip.
Mark Morris senior Payton Welch, center, smiles in her cap and gown outside the high school as parents Michelle Welch, left, and Terry Welch take pictures on their phone on May 18. Payton was one of nearly 200 graduates who visited the school that day to pick up graduation materials, take senior pictures and one-by-one walk the halls of Mark Morris with KLTV video cameras for the virtual graduation ceremony on June 6. "It didn't feel real," Payton said while holding back tears. "It wasn't supposed to feel like this."
Brian Shaheed, Masjid Al-Rahman Imam, recites the adhan, Islamic call to prayer, in the Kelso, mosque on May 21. Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been especially hard for Cowlitz County's Islamic community, which celebrated Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
Longview Memorial Park employee Jeff Thompson carries an American flag to plant along the main cemetery drive in Longview on May 22 ahead of Memorial Day. The annual Memorial Day program was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, though people were still able to visit the cemetery.
Country Folks Deli server Gayle Leavitt, right, wears a face mask while taking the order of customer Steven Bozarth, center, and his fiancée Miranda Bargen in downtown Longview on May 27. The restaurant reopened with limitations after Cowlitz County was approved for phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan on May 23.
Two patrons sit divided by plexiglass at a table while playing Spanish 21 at ilani casino on May 28. The Cowlitz Tribe’s ilani casino resort opened for the first time May 28 since it closed March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kalama resident Rick Sandahl drives a golf ball down range at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on May 5. Local golf courses opened for the first time Tuesday following Gov. Jay Inslee's shutdown of recreational activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Courtney Talak
Longview resident Rick Fyffe, center, fishes on the bank of Lake Sacajawea in Longview with his 4-year-old granddaughter Lydia Ward, left, on May 5 following Gov. Jay Inslee's lift of the COVID-19 outdoor recreation ban.
Courtney Talak
Amanda Davis, a public health nurse for Cowlitz County Health & Human Services Departments, looks over pending investigation forms for the county's contact tracing processes on May 12.
Courtney Talak
Lower Columbia College security officer Michael Forgione, left, scans the temperature of nursing instructor Jeanne Hamer outside the Health & Sciences Building Ton May 12. Some lab classes reopened under strict safety rules.
Courtney Talak
In this photo included in the 40th anniversary package of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, Freshwater Ecologist Carri LeRoy, left, and Evergreen State College student Victoria Cowan, right, record data from Clear Creek on the pumice plain of Mount St. Helens in Washington during an August 2019 research trip. LeRoy studies and stream evolution following the 1980 eruption and how plant sex influences those ecosystems and its wildlife.
Courtney Talak
In this photo included in the 40th anniversary package of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, Jim Gawel, a University of Washington-Tacoma professor and Spirit Lake scientist, and grad student Angelica Lucchetto, right, balance on a collection of floating logs to collapse an insect research tent on Spirit Lake in August 2019. Gawel's research for the past decade has largely focused on answering one question: Why does Spirit Lake have big fish following the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption?
Courtney Talak
In this photo included in the 40th anniversary package of the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, Washington State University Vancouver biologist John Bishop leads students on a trail through wildflowers to his research plots on the pumice plain of Mount St. Helens during a July 2019 research trip.
Courtney Talak
Mark Morris senior Payton Welch, center, smiles in her cap and gown outside the high school as parents Michelle Welch, left, and Terry Welch take pictures on their phone on May 18. Payton was one of nearly 200 graduates who visited the school that day to pick up graduation materials, take senior pictures and one-by-one walk the halls of Mark Morris with KLTV video cameras for the virtual graduation ceremony on June 6. "It didn't feel real," Payton said while holding back tears. "It wasn't supposed to feel like this."
Courtney Talak
Brian Shaheed, Masjid Al-Rahman Imam, recites the adhan, Islamic call to prayer, in the Kelso, mosque on May 21. Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been especially hard for Cowlitz County's Islamic community, which celebrated Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
Courtney Talak
The statue of Longview Founder Robert A. Long is adorned with a yellow face mask and yellow tulips outside Longview Public Library on May 21.
Courtney Talak
Longview Memorial Park employee Jeff Thompson carries an American flag to plant along the main cemetery drive in Longview on May 22 ahead of Memorial Day. The annual Memorial Day program was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, though people were still able to visit the cemetery.
Courtney Talak
Country Folks Deli server Gayle Leavitt, right, wears a face mask while taking the order of customer Steven Bozarth, center, and his fiancée Miranda Bargen in downtown Longview on May 27. The restaurant reopened with limitations after Cowlitz County was approved for phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan on May 23.
Courtney Talak
Two patrons sit divided by plexiglass at a table while playing Spanish 21 at ilani casino on May 28. The Cowlitz Tribe’s ilani casino resort opened for the first time May 28 since it closed March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Courtney Talak
June
In June 2020, some of the community protested the killing of George Floyd while others rallied in support of local law enforcement and Lower Columbia College nursing graduates entered the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Longview resident Barbara Brown holds a sign reading "George Floyd," a black man killed by Minneapolis police on May 25, during a protest at Longview City Hall on June 1.
Kelso resident Marinda Strine, right, prays underneath the gazebo at the civic circle with friend Juliann Miller, left, during a demonstration in honor of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police on May 25, in Longview on June 2.
Nursing students Aira Aromin, right, and Mollie Kissinger graduate from Lower Columbia College this spring and are eager to continue their careers in nursing and help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Katie DeRosier, the widow of Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier, closes her eyes following Matthew Veatch's sentencing on June 8. Veatch was sentenced to 11 months in jail for assisting in the escape of Brian Butts, who shot and killed Deputy Justin DeRosier on April 13, 2019 in Kalama, Wash.
Hairstylist Tana Johnson colors client Kohl Visser's hair at Halo Salon and Boutique in Longview on June 12. The salon was operating at 50% capacity with staff and clientele wearing protective equipment, like face masks and gloves, while in phase two of Washington's four-phase Safe Start coronavirus recovery plan.
Afternoon sun illuminates the bank of the Coumbia River in Cathlamet on June 18, the first consistently warm and sunny day following a couple-week rain spell. Saturday, June 20 marks the official start of summer, also known as the summer solstice, in the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year.
Longview artist Juan Rodriguez poses with his painting of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police on May 25. He created the painting to challenge local police officers display it in their homes as a reminder that "not every big black man is a threat." The note on the back of the painting continues with: "The red and blue halo represent that he was American and died in police custody. This was painted on a piece of scrap wood that, the speed of the brush strokes represent urgency, the bright color palette was chosen to represent the light of change."