TDN photojournalist says goodbye, thanks community for sharing its stories

Dear readers,

Wednesday is my last day as a photojournalist for The Daily News.

After nearly three years documenting the stories of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, this departure is incredibly bittersweet.

I traded cactuses for conifers in 2018 when I moved to the Pacific Northwest fresh out of college as a desert dweller from Arizona. This community welcomed me to Cowlitz County and introduced me to its rich history. Thank you for your generosity.

My job with The Daily News sent me hiking with researchers across the Pumice Plain of Mount St. Helens and boating down the Columbia River. I often joke that it’s a good day in the office when your office is the great outdoors.

But the job of a photojournalist is not always a walk at Lake Sacajawea. The responsibility of telling the visual story of this community was never lost on me. I am forever grateful to the people who put their trust in me to document their intimate moments, oftentimes during the best and worst days of their lives.

