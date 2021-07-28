TDN photojournalist says goodbye, thanks community for sharing its stories

Dear readers,
Wednesday is my last day as a photojournalist for The Daily News.
After nearly three years documenting the stories of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, this departure is incredibly bittersweet.
I traded cactuses for conifers in 2018 when I moved to the Pacific Northwest fresh out of college as a desert dweller from Arizona. This community welcomed me to Cowlitz County and introduced me to its rich history. Thank you for your generosity.
My job with The Daily News sent me hiking with researchers across the Pumice Plain of Mount St. Helens and boating down the Columbia River. I often joke that it’s a good day in the office when your office is the great outdoors.
But the job of a photojournalist is not always a walk at Lake Sacajawea. The responsibility of telling the visual story of this community was never lost on me. I am forever grateful to the people who put their trust in me to document their intimate moments, oftentimes during the best and worst days of their lives.
I always tried to remain aware and considerate of a person’s vulnerability in front of the camera. Despite aiming to be a fly on the wall as much as possible, on more than one occasion I cried out of joy and sadness along with the people I was photographing because I too am a human governed by emotions, which any good story pulls on. And goodness does Cowlitz County have a lot of good stories.
I learned a lot in my time with The Daily News. Most importantly, I learned there’s little that’s stronger than community.
Being part of a community gives people a sense of belonging. Many things are unreliable and fleeting in life, but the need for human connection remains constant. A strong community will be there to celebrate its triumphs and also be there to pick up the pieces when life throws curveballs. It’s important to remain committed to each other during times of intense social division.
We do this by building relationships with people in our community and checking in on them. By including all community voices and perspectives. By lending our hands, time and attention to our community. By advocating for and supporting our neighbors of color, our LGBTQIA neighbors, our disabled neighbors, our homeless neighbors and all our marginalized neighbors. By holding our community accountable for its mistakes and working together toward its future.
I am honored to have been a small piece of this community. Thank you to everyone who opened their homes and hearts to me. I always will root for Cowlitz County.
[Editor’s note: Courtney Talak is a talented storyteller who leaves behind some big shoes to fill. You will be missed.]
Courtney Talak shoots photo and video for The Daily News. Follow Courtney’s work on Instagram @courtneytalak.