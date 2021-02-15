TDN broke the story: Portland TV station praises local journalism

Barry Holtzclaw, editor of The Daily News, was interviewed today, Feb. 15, by Dan Haggerty, anchor of KGW-TV, Ch. 8 in Portland. The report, entitled "Longview Daily News gets the scoop...," aired at 6 p.m. today. The topic? The weekend’s big national story surrounding Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, and the importance of local journalism. Click here, to watch the report [For best results, use Chrome].