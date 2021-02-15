 Skip to main content
TDN broke the story: Portland TV station praises local journalism
TDN broke the story: Portland TV station praises local journalism

KGW interviews The Daily News editor

KGW praises local journalism of The Daily News

Barry Holtzclaw, editor of The Daily News, was interviewed today, Feb. 15, by Dan Haggerty, anchor of KGW-TV, Ch. 8 in Portland. The report, entitled "Longview Daily News gets the scoop...," aired at 6 p.m. today. The topic? The weekend’s big national story surrounding Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, and the importance of local journalism. Click here, to watch the report [For best results, use Chrome].

