Talking Business: New western bar and restaurant opens in downtown Longview

While wearing a black ball cap and sipping a beer, Erich Miller, the owner of the new country-western-themed All In Saloon, located at 1315 Commerce Ave. in Longview, was still adding the last-minute touches before Friday’s grand opening.

After a soft opening for the bar, in which he said the bar quickly ran out of their signature sauces, Miller sat down with The Daily News to discuss the bar and himself.

A Portland native, Miller is a career entrepreneur and Washington State University graduate who always wanted to own a bar. Initially he was inspired by his parents’ colorful past and growing up in the Portland food scene.

“My mom used to play darts and pool competitively [and] my dad ran pool leagues," he said.

In the parlor section of the bar, Miller and his partners sought to create an atmosphere reminiscent of an old western saloon, with the bar looking more like saloons from old western films or television shows than the real thing.

The saloon is coated from top to bottom in wood paneling, and two large wooden barrels occupy the middle of the parlor, operating as tabletops. Hunting trophies, horseshoes and three large 70-inch televisions adorn the walls. A glossy pool table welcomes guests at the entrance.

The name of the bar, the All In Saloon, is a gambling reference from when a player pushes all their chips on one hand. Miller said the name covers both the western and country theme, but it implies he is “all in. On everything.”

This is not Miller’s first time as a small business owner. He and his brother started the City Center Market in Vancouver, but he moved on from that venture to work for Amazon.

When it came to the theme of the bar, Miller said he relied on his intuition and experiences to show him the way.

“I read the fill of the building," he said. "We looked at other locations and the other locations had different themes based on their layout [and] lent to different styles.”

His approach was to focus on the customer’s experience first and then work back from there. Centering on every detail, from the height of the lights to the placement of the pool table, they crafted the menu to be the most efficient way possible.

After seeing the Commerce Avenue site, Miller noticed a pair of cowboy boots left behind from the previous business, and it inspired him to choose a country-western theme for his bar. He also tailored the entertainment to fit Longview’s bar scene.

“I never thought in my entire life I would have opened a bar that offered karaoke," he said. "That’s not a part of my personality..., but in this town, there is no way I could not offer karaoke. It’s a thing here.”

Another influence on the formation of the bar is Amazon, where Miller works as an inbound dock area manager. He said he studied lean manufacturing, which is a method of production that increases productivity and reduces waste.

“When I decided to open a bar, I wanted it to be the kind of place you always get the same drink, the same food...," he said. "Our menu is one simple page.”

The bar has a limited menu, with plans to add a chicken meal and a possible vegetarian dish. The signature item on the menu is the All-In burger: A beefy burger accompanied by an egg, sauces and fried jalapenos.

However, with the grand opening less than 24 hours away, Miller said getting to that point was bumpy. He had serious trepidations opening the bar in Longview due to a roughly six-month moratorium on opening new downtown businesses.

“When I was first opening this place, the moratorium was existing downtown," he said. "It scared me, it scared me to no end.”

Miller said he went to council meetings and talked to local leaders and business organizations.

He said he "was on the fence at first," but was convinced after receiving positive signs that city leaders were “investing in bringing downtown back."

Miller said the economy is still an issue for his new business.

“I wouldn’t say we’re back," he said. "We're definitely back on an upward trend. The city and state has lowered all [COVID] requirements that were hurting all the businesses…, [but] inflation and the war in Ukraine is not making it better.”