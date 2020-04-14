Swanson fire sends smoke into town, likely to smolder for some time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The fire at Swanson Bark & Wood Products continued to smolder Tuesday morning, and a wind shift caused smoke to drift westward into Longview due to an overnight wind shift.

Swanson employees continue to tamp down the fire, but with embers rooted deep in compost and wood piles, "I don't think that fire will be out in the next 24 hours," said Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky said Tuesday morning.

"Swanson has a ton of people working on it and they are putting copious amounts of water on it. They know what they're doing, but the scope of the problem is big," Buzalsky said

The fire broke out Easter Sunday afternoon and sent a column of smoke southeasterward, toward Rose Valley and the Carrolls areas. But a wind shift overnight Monday sent smoke from the still-smoldering burn into lowland Longview Tuesday morning. In places it was so thick that ground-level visibility visibility was less than a mile.

Buzalsky said firefighters got a scare from meteorologists Monday night when they predicted that the area would get 18 mph winds, which could have stoked the fire anew. Northerly winds did gust to about 18 mph in that area late Monday afternoon, but they died down by the early evening,according to a Weather Service station at Kelso airport.