Swanson fire sends smoke into town, but company still in business

A wind shift sent clouds of smoke from the smoldering fire at Swanson Bark & Wood Products into the Kelso and Longview lowlands Tuesday morning, but the 130-employee company's future is clear: It's still doing business and will recover from the Easter Sunday blaze that spread over most of its 80-acre site along Tennant Way.
Swanson co-owner Steve Liffers said while the remaining fire suppression work is disrupting normal operations, the company is still shipping product.
"We are still assessing the damage to the facility, but we expect to add a bagging shift and will bag and ship at close to the normal rate," Liffers said. "It could take up to six months to be back at peak manufacturing capacity, depending on new equipment lead times."
Liffers said Tuesday morning that the company has not yet tallied all the damage.
Swanson turns wood waste into firewood, garden compost and soil and also sells other garden and landscaping products.
Swanson employees continue to tamp down the fire, but with embers rooted deep in compost and wood piles, "I don't think that fire will be out in the next 24 hours," Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky said Tuesday morning.
"Swanson has a ton of people working on it and they are putting copious amounts of water on it. They know what they're doing, but the scope of the problem is big," Buzalsky said.
The fire broke out Easter Sunday afternoon and sent a column of smoke southeasterward, toward the Rose Valley and Carrolls areas. But a wind shift overnight Monday sent smoke from the still-smoldering burn into lowland Longview Tuesday morning. In places it was so thick that ground-level visibility visibility was less than a mile.
Much of the smoke had cleared from town by late Tuesday morning.
Two contract helicopters were dumping water from the Cowlitz River onto the bark piles as part of Swanson’s continued efforts to extinguish the hazard, and workers are deploying hoses and sprinkler systems over hot spots. There were no injuries to workers or firefighters.
Buzalsky said firefighters got a scare from meteorologists Monday night when they predicted that the area would get 18 mph winds, which could have stoked the fire anew. Northerly winds did gust to about 18 mph in that area late Monday afternoon, but they died down by the early evening, according to a Weather Service station at Kelso airport.
Light winds are expected this afternoon, and there may be some drizzle overnight and early Wednesday morning. However, the moisture is unlikely to help douse the fire, and clear weather is expected to dominate through Friday.
Firefighters from several agencies had the fire controlled and largely out by 4 a.m. Monday, but they're leaving mop-up and control work to Swanson.
Liffers said the company has firefighting protocols in place, as well as sprinkler systems, fire hydrants, well access points and fire fighting equipment, because small fires are fairly common in mulch piles as decomposition generates heat. Swanson employees regularly use temperature probes to assess risk.
"Our leadership team is prepped and ready in the event of a fire," Liffers said.
Swanson once was located near the Kelso Airport. But it moved to its present location when Longview accountant John Leber purchased it and greatly expanded it. Leber died in 2015 following an accident at the site. The Edaphos Group, a consulting agency based in Davidson, N.C., purchased the plant in 2018 and Liffers and business partner Jeff Jackson took over as co-presidents and owners.
"In our 92 years, our company has dealt with many trying times, including the tragic accidental death of John Leber, our previous owner," Liffers said. "Throughout these trying times the company has always emerged stronger and more focused than ever."
