Swanson fire sends smoke into town, but company still in business

A wind shift sent clouds of smoke from the smoldering fire at Swanson Bark & Wood Products into the Kelso and Longview lowlands Tuesday morning, but the 130-employee company's future is clear: It's still doing business and will recover from the Easter Sunday blaze that spread over most of its 80-acre site along Tennant Way.

Swanson co-owner Steve Liffers said while the remaining fire suppression work is disrupting normal operations, the company is still shipping product.

"We are still assessing the damage to the facility, but we expect to add a bagging shift and will bag and ship at close to the normal rate," Liffers said. "It could take up to six months to be back at peak manufacturing capacity, depending on new equipment lead times."

Liffers said Tuesday morning that the company has not yet tallied all the damage.

Swanson turns wood waste into firewood, garden compost and soil and also sells other garden and landscaping products.

Swanson employees continue to tamp down the fire, but with embers rooted deep in compost and wood piles, "I don't think that fire will be out in the next 24 hours," Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky said Tuesday morning.