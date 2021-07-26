Suspect in death of Clark County sheriff’s detective arrested in Oregon

“Both Misty and Abran stated that Guillermo repeatedly and emphatically expressed a heightened concern that ‘they were being followed’” by law enforcement, the affidavit reads.

Guillermo Raya Leon reportedly told the others he saw unmarked vehicles at their various locations. While at Kraabell’s apartment, he pointed out a maroon-colored SUV with someone in the driver’s seat, parked at the back of the apartment, according to the affidavit.

“They said Guillermo was ‘trippin’ that it was law enforcement watching them,” the affidavit says.

He insisted someone try to see who was in the vehicle, and he left the apartment to investigate. Raya said Guillermo Raya Leon eventually approached the driver’s side window of the SUV and spoke with the driver. Shortly after, she heard several gunshots, according to the court document.

She then saw the two brothers start to drive away in the silver SUV, she said, and they stopped to let her in before fleeing, the affidavit says.

Abran Raya Leon told investigators he was in the bathroom and did not see his brother approach the SUV or hear the gunshots. But when his brother returned, he said they needed to leave, court records say.