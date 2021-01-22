Stuffy's II rallies to keep business open during COVID-19, while hearing delayed

The Facebook page for Celski’s law office, Celski Law Firm PLLC in Benton County, said he will represent at no charge small businesses “if [they] chose to stay open and are fined.”

“As a small business ourselves, we understand that these new restrictions may result in the closures of many of our fellow businesses and our community as a whole,” the post stated.

At the Thursday rally, Bud Duling, an owner of Stuffy’s, spoke about the state’s discrimination against gyms and restaurants — both of which are not allowed to be opened under Gov. Inslee’s November order, while other businesses remain unfazed.

“This is our business, and they want to put us out of business,” said Duling.

A recent post on Stuffy’s Facebook page stated that the restaurant saw a 56% decrease in revenue from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. The loss of sales, stated the post, forced the owners to lay off employees.

“We choose to open up because we can’t survive on the decrease any longer and our employees are not getting unemployment,” stated the post.