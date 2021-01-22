Stuffy's II rallies to keep business open during COVID-19, while hearing delayed

A second rally was held Thursday to support a local restaurant remaining open amid pandemic restrictions, while the court battle continues.
Early Thursday morning, about 30 people gathered outside the Hall of Justice to support Stuffy’s II, a Longview restaurant fined by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for continuing to offer indoor dining. Stuffy’s is challenging the legal authority of the state.
Indoor dining has been banned by the governor since November to stop the spread of COVID-19. Indoor dining was also banned last spring until September, when the restrictions were lifted for a couple of months.
The state has filed a motion asking the court to declare the owners of Stuffy’s in contempt of court for not obeying a Dec. 31 restraining order. The brief court hearing Jan. 21 on this and two motions by Stuffy’s challenging the state enforcement actions was rescheduled to 1 p.m. Feb. 4.
Stuffy’s lawyer, Jason A. Celski, also represents other Washington restaurants fighting to remain open during the restrictions, including Spiffy’s Restaurant & Bakery in Chehalis and Farmboy Restaurant in Olympia.
Dina Lorraine, with L&I, said that both restaurants have recently stopped offering indoor dinning.
The Facebook page for Celski’s law office, Celski Law Firm PLLC in Benton County, said he will represent at no charge small businesses “if [they] chose to stay open and are fined.”
“As a small business ourselves, we understand that these new restrictions may result in the closures of many of our fellow businesses and our community as a whole,” the post stated.
At the Thursday rally, Bud Duling, an owner of Stuffy’s, spoke about the state’s discrimination against gyms and restaurants — both of which are not allowed to be opened under Gov. Inslee’s November order, while other businesses remain unfazed.
“This is our business, and they want to put us out of business,” said Duling.
A recent post on Stuffy’s Facebook page stated that the restaurant saw a 56% decrease in revenue from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. The loss of sales, stated the post, forced the owners to lay off employees.
“We choose to open up because we can’t survive on the decrease any longer and our employees are not getting unemployment,” stated the post.
Beth Lee, who said she has worked for Stuffy’s for two years, said that when the second round of the shutdowns began in November, the restaurant closed for to-go food only and only had “a handful” of employees left on staff, while the rest were laid off. She said some of those employees couldn’t get unemployment but didn’t have specifics as to why.
By Dec. 6, she said the business re-opened, despite the state restrictions, to packed crowds, who learned of the indoor dinning from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We had a line out the door all day,” she said. “There were people who were willing to wait two hours.”
Lee said staff moved tables at least 6 feet apart to retain social distancing and request customers to wear masks. The restaurant seats at half capacity and staff sanitize surfaces between customers.
“We’re really trying to be as safe as we can for our community,” said Lee. “We don’t want anyone to get sick.”
Like Duling, Lee questioned why restaurants were targeted during the shutdown as opposed to other businesses.
“I get public safety and I’m all for it, but some of the rules confuse me,” said Lee.
Lorraine, with L&I, said the coronavirus is more likely to spread at restaurants than other businesses because customers take their masks off to eat and stay stationary for long periods of time. At a big-box store like Costco, for instance, customers are constantly moving and typically wearing masks.
In September, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study on 11 U.S. health care facilities showed that those who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to have reported recently dining at a restaurant as those who tested negative.
In the past several weeks Cowlitz County has recorded an increase in COVID-19 deaths, with 24 of the 33 total deaths reported since the beginning of December.
Lorraine, with L&I, which regulates and enforces labor standards, issued Stuffy’s fines when staff received 38 complaints that the restaurant was offering indoor dining. Lorraine said they sent a warning letter first.
As of Thursday, Stuffy’s had been fined $126,000, but Lorraine said the owners would be notified of the “second batch of fines” this week. She said the owners could also receive additional fines from the state for not adhering to the restraining order.
Also as of Thursday, $3,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign for the restaurant’s possible debts.
The campaign’s page, written by owner Glenda Duling, stated that she and Bud opened Stuffy’s in a small Kelso strip mall in 1988. They knocked down walls to accommodate more seating, but soon outgrew that space too. Moving to their current location doubled their size, which made the couple “nervous as ever. But just like before, the customers filled us up.”
“We have made it through a lot throughout the years, but the governor’s orders of shutting our inside dining down, not once, but twice, almost broke us,” stated the page.
The couple applied and received funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal loan that if used for such items as payroll, can be forgiven. The GoFundMe page states that the money covered about two months of their payroll. It costs more than $10,000 a month for the restaurant to just pay for rent and utilities, according to the summary.
The page also states that the couple applied for the state’s Working Washington business grant on the day the third round opened but the Dulings never received a reply.
Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said his organization has helped 303 county businesses receive grant money during the pandemic, including through Working Washington.
The third round was handled by the state department of commerce, so Sprague could not say why the Dulings hadn’t received funds or a response.
He said there are no business grants currently accepting applications, but he expects more state and federal funds to be available in the coming months.
Sprague advised businesses to follow www.facebook.com/CowlitzEDC for updates on when to apply.
As for Stuffy’s, the question remains: Do the owners close down for good, or keep the doors open, stay afloat and defy the governor?
“It had come down to the point where we shut our doors and call it quits after 32 years of proudly serving the community, or we fight,” stated the GoFundMe page. “We made the decision, over closing, that we are fighting.”