 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student waves realistic-looking toy guns during online Mt. Solo Middle School class, teacher calls police
0 comments

Student waves realistic-looking toy guns during online Mt. Solo Middle School class, teacher calls police

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, a sixth-grader in Oregon waved toy guns during a Longview school’s online class, prompting the teacher to stop the Zoom meeting and call police.

According to officers, an 11-year-old was sitting in King City, Oregon and participating in an online class at Mt. Solo Middle School in Longview when the teacher saw the minor allegedly holding what appeared to be a gun.

Lt. Brian Sigler with the King City Police Department in Oregon checked on the student, who said he thought class had already ended and no one would see his two Airsoft guns.

Airsoft guns are toys that shoot plastic pellets, but Sigler said these models looked like “real firearms.”

The child’s father was unaware of the incident until Sigler came to the house, and the juvenile was apologetic.

“The young man had a very scared look on his face,” said Sigler. “He said he was sorry right away.”

No charges were filed since the child did not have real firearms. The student divides times between Longview and Oregon, according to police.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Trump’s presidency impacted his businesses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News