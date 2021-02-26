State Senate OKs open-carry ban at state capitol and permitted demonstrations

OLYMPIA – A bill sponsored by Sen. Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue) that would prohibit the open carry of firearms and other weapons on the state capitol grounds and within 250 feet of permitted public demonstrations was approved by the Senate by a vote of 28-20 on Thursday.

“We all see that there’s been intense political polarization in our country,” said Kuderer. “And the bill is before us today…because guns and polarized politics is a bad combination. And it poses serious risk to public health and safety.”

SSB 5038 exempts on-duty military and law enforcement personnel, and any property owner or renter on their own property even if the demonstration is inside the 250-foot perimeter.

Every state has laws prohibiting concealed or open carry possession of firearms by civilians in certain locations. Washington state law currently restricts firearm possession in courthouses, jail facilities, bars, airports, and behavioral health facilities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SSB 5038 would also prohibit open carry of firearms on the west capitol campus grounds where the state Legislative building, member and staff offices, governor’s mansion, and press houses are located.