Two children who went missing Friday may have been abducted by their mother and her partner, according to Vancouver police, and a search is underway to find them.

The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Braxton Hinson, 15, and Dexter Hinson, 7, both of whom went missing Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the department.

Vancouver police suspect Angelina Hinson, 40, and her partner Joel Long, 39, abducted the children outside of their school on Friday. As a result, police declared the two children missing and opened a kidnapping and custodial interference investigation into Long and Angelina Hinson, who no longer has guardianship of her children.

Earlier in September, Braxton and Dexter Hinson’s father was awarded sole custody of the two children. There’s also a protection order in place barring Angelina Hinson from contacting her children.

Long and Angelina Hinson may be associated with two vehicles: a Chevy Sonic with Washington plate number BXZ0985 and a Hyundai Elantra with dealer temporary plates.

Photos provided by the Vancouver Police Department show the clothes worn by Braxton and Dexter Hinson on the day they went missing.

Police describe Angelina Hinson as 5-foot-3, 170 pounds with either brown or bleached blonde hair. They describe Long as 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police are uncertain of their current appearances, however, because they’re likely trying to avoid detection.

“There is currently no articulable risk of imminent danger to either child, or to the community, but efforts are underway to locate them,” the press release stated.

Anyone with information pertaining to Braxton and Dexter Hinson’s whereabouts is asked to email Jason Nicholson at Jason.nicholson@cityofvancouver.us or Julie Ballou at Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.