It’s been 12 years since the city of Vancouver added the affordability option to the multifamily tax exemption. How effective has it been?

“We haven’t had a lot of affordable units constructed,” said Patrick Quinton, the city’s director of economic prosperity and housing. “And so that was one of the reasons we wanted to revisit the program was to better understand, how do we get projects built that include affordable units? The market seems to be telling us that the current program isn’t providing enough incentive.”

To begin, the affordability option is not popular. Just half of the 46 developments on the city’s multifamily tax exemption dashboard opted for the affordability option instead of the market-rate option.

The deeper issue: the affordability option is not creating affordable housing.

To receive the exemption from this option, developers must restrict 20 percent of their units to a certain percentage of the area median income, which is calculated from households in Clark and Skamania counties in Washington and Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill counties in Oregon, according to a city report.

However, the median income in most of these counties — particularly those in and around Portland — is higher than Clark County’s, meaning that the area’s median income being used to set the rate for income-based housing in Vancouver is inaccurately high for the city.

The area median household income for this seven-county region is $114,000, according to city staff. In 2021, Clark County’s median household income was $82,719, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Developers must restrict 20 percent of their units to be affordable to 80 percent or 100 percent of the area median income to receive the affordability option of the multifamily tax exemption. But 80 percent of the area median income for a four person household is $90,240 — too high to be considered affordable housing, according to the city.

“I think we’re making it more attractive for developers to put more units into this pool, but … we’re not creating what people think of as affordable units,” Quinton said. “That’s why we call them income-based.”

The city of Vancouver could use its own median income to calculate the threshold, Quinton said at a city council meeting, but it wouldn’t solve the issue, which is that developers aren’t willing to cap rents low enough to create affordable housing.

As a result, the city will require developers of market-rate housing to contribute to the city’s Affordable Housing Fund to address the lack of home options for extremely low-income households.

“Developers want to build more affordable housing, but it is incredibly difficult to produce affordable housing in an exclusively private-sector model,” said Justin Wood, government affairs director of the Clark County Association of Realtors. “Programs like multifamily tax exemption and the affordable housing fund provide the public and private partnerships and incentives to build more affordable housing in our community.”