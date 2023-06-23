A man found dead May 27 in the garage at his east Vancouver home was identified Friday as 58-year-old Randall Scott West.
West, of Vancouver, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide, meaning it resulted from another person’s deliberate action. The ruling does not make any judgments about criminal culpability.
Vancouver police had responded at about 5:45 p.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Northeast 137th Avenue. Officers found West dead in the garage of the home, according to a police news release.
Detectives from Vancouver police’s Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate.