Crime rose in Clark County and Washington last year, bucking what appears to be a downward trend nationally, according to a statewide report released Monday.

The 583-page annual Crime in Washington Report, produced by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, shows an 8.5 percent increase in overall crime in Washington last year, compared with 2021. That follows a 3.7 percent increase in the group’s 2021 crime report compared with 2020.

Violent crime also climbed by 8.9 percent last year after increasing by 10 percent in 2021, the report shows. The number of murders, 394 in 2022, outpaced 2021’s record-high number of 325.

“In 2022, there’s data out there showing that those trends were beginning to trend downward nationally,” agency Executive Director Steve Strachan said Monday, referencing a report from the nonprofit thinktank Council on Criminal Justice. “We are seeing the opposite in our state, and I think that’s the critical question that our policymakers need to confront, and all of us need to confront in every community is how do we — we need to change that.

“I sense sometimes that people feel like, ‘Well, there’s nothing we can do. It’s a national trend. It’s like this everywhere,’” Strachan said. “Well, the data is not reflecting that right now.”

The increasing number of crimes also came alongside statewide population growth of 93,262 people, which Strachan noted is almost equivalent to the population of the city of Kirkland. That means 2022’s murder rate of 0.05 per 1,000 Washington residents did not outpace the peak rates in 1994 or the late 1980s.

Strachan noted the high murder rate in 1994, which he attributed to a surge in gang violence, also came with higher police staffing than the state saw last year, providing more resources to investigate those killings.

“The officers per (1,000 residents) is now much lower than it was in 1994,” Strachan said. “So if we’re comparing those two periods of time, remember that the number of options available was significantly higher in 1994, with a rate of 1.62 (officers per 1,000 residents). We would now have, if we kept that rate, 12,719 sworn officers — which is over 2,000 officers more than we have right now in the state of Washington.”

Staffing reached a new statewide record low last year of 1.36 officers per 1,000 residents. Strachan said that made last year the 13th consecutive year when Washington has had the lowest staffing ratio in the nation. The national average is 2.31 officers per 1,000 residents.

The director sounded the alarm last year over 2021’s report showing nearly 500 fewer law enforcement officers than in 2020. On Monday, he said the state lost an additional 70 officers last year across the state.

“We are way outside the norm,” Strachan said. “I mean we are literally at the far end of the curve in terms of the lowest number of staffing in the nation, which I think is clearly part of the solution that I think we all need to start to work toward, to start to change these numbers.”

Clark County added just two commissioned officers last year, yet the county’s population grew an additional 8,000 people, according to the report, bringing the county’s staffing rate to 0.86 per 1,000 residents. The county also had the lowest staffing ratio in the state.