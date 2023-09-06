The U.S. Justice Department is seeking a 20-year prison sentence for Robert Jesenik, mastermind of what prosecutors called “the greatest swindle this district has ever seen.”

Jesenik was CEO of Aequitas Capital, the notorious Lake Oswego finance firm that bilked investors out of some $368 million before its 2016 collapse. Jesenik and two other former Aequitas executives, Brian Rice and Andrew MacRitchie, are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday following their May conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 10 years for Rice and 17.5 years for MacRitchie. Both served as executive vice presidents at Aequitas, Rice recruiting new investors and MacRitchie overseeing accounting and compliance.

It is thought to be the largest fraud-related investor loss in Oregon. “The greatest fraud calls for the greatest sentence,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed last week.

Prosecutors claim investor money funded all the lavish trappings of corporate success — the retreats at posh resorts, and an expense account that Jesenik routinely billed $50,000 a month. But the success was just a smokescreen, prosecutors said, obscuring the company’s inevitable collapse — of which all three defendants were well aware.

Jesenik insists that he did nothing wrong. Aequitas was not a Ponzi scheme, his attorneys still argue, but rather a legitimate finance company that ran into a serious liquidity issue. The best evidence that Aequitas was legitimate. they say, was the millions of dollars Aequitas assets fetched when put on the market.

“The real Bob Jesenik didn’t run a ‘Ponzi’ scheme, but a company with tremendous value, real assets, and a promising future, that since its unexpected collapse in 2016 has netted investors a 92% return on principal to date,” Jesenik’s attorneys argued in their sentencing memo.

“The real Bob Jesenik is a 64-year-old man who poses no threat to society and who, should the Court impose a 210-month sentence as recommended by the probation department, will almost certainly die in prison.”

The U.S. Probation Office has recommended that Jesenik be sentenced to 17.5 years.

Jesenik’s attorneys argue that the prosecutors are grossly overstating investor losses in Aequitas, which they put in the $20 million range. The sum of victims’ financial losses are a key component in federal sentencing guidelines that govern cases like this.

Jesenik’s lawyers called on U.S. District Judge Michael Simon to sentence him to four years.

The sentences requested by prosecutors are numbers rarely seen in Oregon for convicted white-collar criminals.

Some of the state’s highest profile offenders – like Andrew Wiederhorn and Barclay Grayson, two players in the Capital Consultants fraud case that cost union pensions more than $350 million in the 1990s – got 18 months each. Wiederhorn pleaded guilty to charges of filing a false tax return and paying an illegal gratuity. Grayson pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

In 2018, Michael and Gary Holcomb, both of Junction City, were sentenced to five years apiece for their role in leading Berjac of Oregon, another fraudulent investment firm that cost investors $40 million.

Jon Harder was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the Sunwest Management assisted living scandal in 2015. It was at the time the harshest sentence ever for a white-collar felon in Oregon, federal officials said at the time. More than 1,000 investors lost about $130 million in the scam, federal prosecutors claimed.

Harder’s hefty sentence was cut short in January 2021 when former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.