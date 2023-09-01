A slice of downtown Portland where persistent drug use and petty crime continues to rattle workers and out-of-town visitors is poised to see a public safety surge in the coming weeks.

Multiple government agencies have committed $800,000 to help bankroll an effort to beef up unarmed private security patrols throughout an area crammed with struggling hotels. The push is spearheaded by the central city’s business district Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, which says it has also drummed up private funding for the plan.

Separately, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is crafting an agreement with the homeless services nonprofit Urban Alchemy to provide outreach and de-escalation to people who congregate around known drug hotspots in the area.

More Portland police officers, meanwhile, are volunteering to work unfilled patrol shifts in the Central Precinct after city leaders approved a temporary increase in overtime pay for cops, according to the bureau.

The trio of initiatives signals the latest efforts by political and business leaders to stabilize the longtime economic and hospitality hub following the pandemic and amid a more recent explosion of fentanyl use and dealing and the illicit ills that often accompany both.

While local officials vow to address chronic safety and livability concerns experienced across Portland, downtown’s recovery remains a primary focus for resources and attention. The city core’s uncertain future has even prompted Gov. Tina Kotek to convene a task force that hopes to ultimately revive it.

The intervening months, officials say, are no less crucial.

“We’re figuring out things we can do — even if it’s short-term — while we wait for longer systemic changes to come online,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Schmidt’s office is among four public entities putting money toward increased patrols through what’s being called the Hotel Security District, a nearly 60-block section of downtown bounded by Southwest Ankeny and Taylor streets and Southwest First and 12th avenues.

The area is home to more than a dozen of Portland’s most prominent hotel properties, including The Nines, The Benson Hotel and the soon-to-open Ritz-Carlton Portland. It also largely empties out after business hours, save for those staying and working in them and the people who flock to downtown’s roving, open air drug markets at night.

A shooting outside The Nines on the night of Aug. 22 injured one; police found methamphetamine and fentanyl on the man arrested in the incident.

“It’s not a pleasant experience after 10 o’clock,” said Clean & Safe manager Mark Wells. “It’s overwhelming.”

Adding to the strain are economic headwinds for downtown’s hospitality industry.

Hotel bookings in Portland’s central business district remain 22% below pre-pandemic levels, according to recent data from commercial real estate firm CoStar. The rest of the Portland metro area is down just 3%.

And despite a bustling summer filled with festivals and concert series, downtown’s foot traffic is still only 65% of what it was four years ago, data from the Portland Metro Chamber — formerly the Portland Business Alliance — shows.

Under current plans, the money will cover a pair of shifts for three new unarmed security officers and one armed lead officer to patrol the hotel district every day of the week between 3 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., according to Wells. Those officers would be in addition to Clean & Safe’s existing private security staff of seven during swing shift hours and four at night who cover a total of 213 blocks of downtown.

Schmidt said he agreed to sign on after a tour of the prospective hotel district during a late evening in early August.

“I saw plenty of people walking around who clearly weren’t feeling safe,” Schmidt said. “The concerns about downtown at night are absolutely real.”

Last week the district attorney lobbied and secured a $400,000 grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to help fund the Clean & Safe effort, he said. Schmidt served as the commission’s director prior to entering elected office in 2020.

Multnomah County has said it will provide $200,000 while the city of Portland and TriMet have each agreed to contribute $100,000, according to all three.

The Portland Metro Chamber, which operates Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association and downtown businesses are expected to raise an additional $200,000 in private funds.

“I’m committed to improving community safety and revitalizing our downtown core,” Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said. “Added security around our hotels and other destinations sends an important message that we are welcoming people back.”

Two other public safety pushes for the area are also afoot, both led by Portland’s mayor.

Earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved Wheeler’s plan to temporarily double the pay for cops working extra shifts, up from the standard time-and-a-half.

The program, which is authorized to spend up to $1 million over a 60-day period, aims to help the city’s three police precincts with chronic staffing shortages and get more officers on the streets. Thus far, it appears to be working downtown and elsewhere.

“We have definitely seen an increase in filled shifts at Central and across the Bureau,” said Lt. Nathan Sheppard, a police spokesperson. “We are seeing fewer shifts being short officers to work, and when shifts are short, they are short by fewer officers.”

Additionally, the city is attempting to provide an additional public safety presence in downtown through its existing contract with service provider Urban Alchemy.

Portland recently tapped the California-based nonprofit to operate some of the city’s outdoor shelters, including its first large-scale one located in the Central Eastside. But in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, the organization also sends unarmed teams of people to interact with people on the streets.

The mayor’s office is exploring a launch of that program within the blocks surrounding the historic Three Kings Building on the corner of Southwest Sixth Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, which has become a hotbed of fentanyl dealing and using.

“They are not police. They are not security,” Dakotah Thompson, Wheeler’s deputy director of community safety, told a group of business and property owners at a recent meeting. “The intent is a pro-social presence.”

Cody Bowman, the mayor’s spokesperson, said Thursday that conversations with Urban Alchemy remain ongoing.

“We are actively discussing this option and this is something that we want to see happen,” Bowman said. “The scope of work for this initiative is currently under review.”

In a statement, Wheeler said he will continue to seek creative ways and partnerships to enhance the sense of safety felt in downtown and across Portland.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community remains a top priority for my office,” the mayor said, “as we work with our public safety partners to best deploy the resources we have available while also exploring additional ways we can address crime.”