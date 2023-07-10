Spontaneous campers rejoice!

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced a new pilot program Wednesday that will allow people to make same-day camping reservations on the Oregon coast, replacing the previous policy of booking a spot at least 24 hours in advance.

Park officials said the program is meant to offer a sense of security for last-minute campers, and to give park staff more time to do their jobs. The department did not say how long the pilot program will last, but it is in effect immediately.

To test it out, we tried to book a reservation for the night of Monday, July 10, at each of the reservable state park campgrounds on the coast.

It was pretty easy to find an available site – though we would have had more options with a little flexibility in our travel plans. Unsurprisingly, it seems that same-day reservations are easiest to snag for mid-week nights and at campgrounds that are either less popular or so massive that there’s bound to be an opening.

On Monday, we could have booked a site at Beachside, Umpqua Lighthouse, South Beach, Jessie M. Honeyman, Sunset Bay, William M. Tugman, Humbug Mountain and Harris Beach state park campgrounds. (When we checked back in an hour later, some of those sites had already been taken.)

Several other campgrounds had no availabilities Monday, but several scattered openings throughout the week. Only two spots, Cape Lookout and Nehalem Bay, had nothing open for the week.

Of course, cancellations do happen, which could create last-minute openings elsewhere. Those looking for same-day camping on weekends or at more popular campgrounds might as well check the online reservation system, just in case.

The Oregon coast remains one of the most popular destinations in the region, and is home to some of the busiest state park campgrounds. In 2022, the coast accounted for 64% of all state park campers, as well as 57% of day-use visitors, according to park data released earlier this year.