Oregon lawmakers have lined up a plan to borrow $1 billion over the next eight years to pay for the construction of a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River.

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means on Tuesday tacked the bonds onto House Bill 5005, a broad budget bill expected to move quickly during the waning days of the legislative session. It would allow the state to issue $250 million in general obligation bonds for the bridge replacement project in each of the next four biennia.

Lawmakers had previously discussed devoting $1 billion for Oregon’s share of the new bridge, which is projected to cost as much as $7.5 billion. Tuesday’s amendment comes as disagreements persist over how much money Oregon and Washington states should spend on the bridge, where the funding should come from and what the bridge should look like.

Gov. Tina Kotek also weighed in on the proposed source of funding, saying while she was in favor of replacing the bridge, the state should save its bonding capacity for affordable housing projects and other priorities. Kotek said instead she would advise lawmakers to draw on existing funds.

But lawmakers failed to pass a policy bill that directed funds to the bridge project while placing restrictions on the scope of the project. The budget bill, on the other hand, includes no such strictures.

Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, had called for lawmakers to put $250 million toward the bridge during the next budget cycle, enough to put the project in line for federal funds without fully clearing the way for the project. She also had proposed paring down the size of the bridge and including language that would ensure the bridge is constructed by a company with a unionized workforce.

Pham said writing the financially strapped state transportation agency a billion-dollar check is fiscally irresponsible.

“This session, the Legislature doubled down on status quo transportation investments that prioritize freeway expansions before fixing existing streets, at a time in which traffic fatalities, air pollution, potholed roads, transit unreliability and carbon emissions are all steadily on the rise,” Pham wrote in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Other lawmakers, however, said approving the full $1 billion was always part of the plan — and a necessary step toward building the bridge on the existing timeline.

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, said in passing a funding plan to fund the new Interstate Bridge, lawmakers “did what needed to be done.”

“Using general obligation bonds makes it clear to the federal government that this project is a priority for Oregon,” Boshart Davis wrote in an email. “Using existing funds would have robbed money from approved transportation projects around the state. What this plan doesn’t do is meet the growing needs of our transportation system broadly by funding needed projects like the Rose Quarter.”

Boshart Davis referred to an earlier funding proposal that would have included a commitment to fund an expansion of Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter.

Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro, said the state needed to fully match Washington’s $1 billion commitment to the bridge in order to compete for $2.5 billion in federal matching grants, which will help pay for the rest of the construction costs.

“Authorizing the $1 billion match sends a clear message of bi-state support for the bridge,” McLain wrote in an email.

She also dismissed the idea that using bond funding for the bridge took away from other projects.

“If you look at all the budget bills passed today, many important projects around the state are receiving funding,” she wrote. “We voted to fund projects at community colleges and universities, for improvements to courthouses across the state, and allocations to the Burnside Bridge and the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge.”

McLain also touted funding for transportation projects like the Safe Routes to School program and the Hood River-White Salmon bridge over the Columbia River.

But some public transit and climate advocates say those investments paled in comparison to what was needed.

The climate activist group No More Freeways said transportation advocates had called for lawmakers to direct $100 million to the state transportation department’s “Great Streets” program, which funds safety improvements and increases walking, biking and public transit access on state-owned roads. A bill introduced in this session proposed devoting $10 million to the state program. In Tuesday’s budget bill, it got $1 million.

Two bills that directed the state transportation department to study passenger railways also stalled. And another Columbia River bridge replacement project, the seismic retrofitting of the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks, also isn’t in line for funding.

HB 5005 must pass both chambers of the Legislature before Sunday, the constitutionally mandated end of the session.