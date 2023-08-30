State economists say Oregon appears poised for a boom in semiconductor investment in the latter half of this decade.

“If you look on paper, we’re talking thousands of jobs, we’re talking tens of billions of dollars in investment,” state economist Josh Lehner told a legislative committee Wednesday morning.

The economists partially based their forecasts on initial applications to a $250 million program for state assistance to chip manufacturers that lawmakers approved last spring. At least 15 companies have applied for those incentives already. Lehner said the state economists also consulted with industry experts and insiders.

At Wednesday’s quarterly state revenue forecast, economists said they expect 3,000 new Oregon semiconductor jobs between 2025 and 2030. They expect new and expanded Oregon chip factories will add 1,000 net construction jobs for the next five years.

“The potential for the state of Oregon is quite large,” Lehner said.

Intel, already Oregon’s largest corporate employer, figures to anchor that new construction. Documents filed with Oregon environmental regulators suggest the company plans to spend billions of dollars upgrading and expanding factories at its campuses in Aloha and Hillsboro, beginning as soon as 2025.

Gov. Tina Kotek was due Wednesday to formally award Intel $90 million in incentives for a major new Oregon project. Intel has acknowledged plans for a “multibillion-dollar” Oregon expansion but hasn’t said just what it will to build. The governor’s office hasn’t said how much of Intel’s incentives are loans and how much are outright grants.

Two other chipmakers have publicly discussed Oregon expansion plans. HP Inc. is pursuing federal funding to bring manufacturing jobs back to its Corvallis factory from overseas, and Analog Devices says it will accelerate expansion of its factory near Beaverton if it lands state funding.

Many other companies appear to be contemplating new Oregon projects, too, though none have revealed their plans publicly.

Semiconductors are Oregon’s largest export and a pillar of the state’s economy. Oregon has one of the densest concentrations of chip manufacturing in the nation – the state accounts for 9% of all U.S. semiconductor jobs even though Oregon has just 1.2% of the nation’s total workforce.

The governor’s office said this week it is still evaluating chipmakers’ application for state funding but hasn’t made any other awards yet. Press Secretary Anca Matica said lawmakers will receive updates late next month.

“Currently, the focus is on understanding which projects would add geographic diversity, which are most ready to get started, and which projects are most prepared and financed for completion,” Matica said.