Two weeks since the largest hospital merger in state history was announced, Oregonians are still waiting for answers.

They may have to keep waiting.

It will likely be months before the public gets a good look at the plan to integrate Oregon Health & Science University and Legacy Health, a tie-up that would create a health care behemoth to own and operate 10 hospitals in Portland and Vancouver.

Hospital officials and state officials agreed that it will be well into 2024 before regulators turn thumbs up — or down.

Some answers have emerged: OHSU, a quasi-public operation, has hinted at how it planned to pay for a capital infusion into the Legacy system without tapping the state’s general fund.

Here are some of the big unanswered questions to consider.

Why is this merger coming together now?

This summer, Legacy launched a multimedia blitz to explain its significant financial issues to employees. The operation had lost an unprecedented $172 million its 2023 fiscal year, and management had devised a turnaround plan.

They called the campaign “Securing our Legacy.” Anna Loomis, Legacy’s chief financial officer, detailed the plan in a video posted on Legacy Health’s website.

“During times of crisis,” Loomis said, “our employees and community leaders often ask about layoffs and mergers.”

There had been and would continue to be some targeted layoffs, she continued. Cost-cutting was a fundamental part of the restructuring plan.

As for mergers, Loomis doesn’t mention the word again in the 10-minute video.

Six weeks later, Legacy and OHSU announced they would join forces.

Outsiders may never know what happened in the intervening days. Neither Legacy nor OHSU officials would address that question.

Legacy did, however, say its turnaround plan was already leading to improved financial performance.

“Through the hard work of our 14,000 caregivers, Legacy Health has taken meaningful action to improve our financial performance,” Loomis said in a statement. The health system reported $10 million in net operating income between April and June, a significant improvement from the $47 million loss in the same period a year ago.

“We continue to maintain strong ratings from Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s and are well positioned to meet our financial obligations,” Loomis said.

Legacy’s leaders had long worried that it wasn’t big enough to compete against huge competitors like Providence Health & Services and Kaiser Permanente.

Legacy had considered other consolidation options. It engaged in talks with MultiCare Health System, a Tacoma-based organization with hospitals in Tacoma and Spokane.

“Over the years, we have discussed options for partnering with Legacy in various ways, but nothing formal developed,” said MultiCare spokesperson Scott Thompson.

Will the combined operation cut jobs or locations?

You hear the same buzzwords in every corporate acquisition: efficiencies, economies of scale, streamlining.

The sanitized corporate verbiage generally means job cuts, facilities closures and a world of hurt for those whose jobs are deemed superfluous.

Is OHSU counting on these kinds of efficiency moves? Are there job cuts in the future? Will all 10 of the merged organizations’ hospitals remain open?

OSHU says the two systems are “complementary.” But it doesn’t know yet what it will do.

“OHSU and Legacy are still in the due diligence process; it is too early to identify operational changes,” said OHSU spokesperson Tamara Hargens-Bradley.

There is no doubt some duplication in the merged system. There are two children’s hospitals: OHSU’s Doernbecher and the Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

OSHU and Emanuel both are Level 1 trauma centers, which is defined as “the highest level of definitive, comprehensive care for the severely injured adult and pediatric patient with complex, multi-system trauma.”

Any geographic overlap is less clear. Legacy operates facilities in North Portland, Northwest Portland, Southwest Washington, Tualatin and Gresham and Silverton.

OHSU’s main hospital is in Southwest Portland. It is also affiliated with Tuality Healthcare in Hillsboro and Adventist Health in Portland.

Still, even the possibility of cutting locations or services will surely set off alarm bells. Case studies elsewhere have shown that more competing hospitals is a good thing for consumers, said Jeff Luck, associate professor of health management and policy at Oregon State University. And Oregon has until now had it pretty good in that department.

“Portland hospitals are less consolidated than other markets,” Luck said. “That means more competition and lower costs.”

How will regulators evaluate the merger?

Regulators from Oregon, Washington and the federal governments will have to approve the integration if it is to go forward.

In Oregon, the relatively untested Health Care Market Oversight program will do the review.

Created in 2021 by the Oregon Legislature, the HCMO reviews proposed healthcare acquisitions and mergers through a consumer lens. Sarah Bartelmann, HCMO program manager, said accessibility, health equity and affordability are its priorities.

From the standpoint of health care costs, the merger could become a tough sell for the proponents.

“There is overwhelming evidence that mergers lead to higher prices,” said Luck, the Oregon State professor. “The more market share a hospital has, the more they can charge. They leverage that to extract higher prices from the insurers.”

Despite its relatively recent establishment, HCMO has already reviewed 10 different proposed acquisitions and has two more in the hopper. It quickly approved Adventist Health’s recent purchase of Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles. HCMO gave its blessing to the deal in late April, just three months after receiving Adventist Health’s request.

Its approval included several conditions, including that for the next 10 years Adventist “use commercially reasonable efforts” to keep the hospital in The Dalles open and operating at current service levels.

Will employee unions help the hospitals make their case?

Oregon hospitals have become hotbeds of labor unrest over the last three years. Nurses, teachers, researchers and even some doctors have attempted to organize, walked picket lines, staged walk outs and gone on strike.

Labor is enormously influential with the Democratic leadership in Salem, and its opinion could be a crucial factor in the regulatory process.

The pandemic has caused lasting bitterness. Many health care workers feel they were taken advantage of and abused by their hospital employers even as they risked their lives.

Health care workers have left the field in large numbers since 2020, causing a dire shortage. Hospitals have hired expensive temp workers, which has contributed to their big financial losses.

“In the midst of a statewide staffing crisis, coupled with serious safety concerns in healthcare settings, it’s vital this merger not result in any layoffs or otherwise harm the workers who keep these institutions strong,” said Joe Baessler, interim executive director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in Oregon. AFSCME represents more than 9,000 OHSU employees, including graduate researchers, physical therapists and pharmacists.

The Oregon Nurses Association offered its tepid approval of the merger, not because it likes the plan, but because it prefers OHSU’s management to Legacy’s.

“ONA does not have any faith in Legacy’s management, so a merger with a public institution like OHSU — which will come with more requirements related to transparency and accountability — is likely to be in the best interests of Legacy’s patients and their 13,000 staff members,” the union said in a public statement.

But the Oregon Nurses Association’s relationship with OHSU is not a whole lot warmer.

“We’re at the table right now with OHSU,” said Scott Palmer, the union’s chief of staff, “and we don’t have a deal.”

The union’s more than 3,100 members who work at OHSU will vote on a strike authorization beginning this week.

How will OHSU pay for the merger?

This is not a corporate takeover. Both hospital systems are nonprofits.

There is no doubt who will be calling the shots should the deal be consummated. OHSU says it’s exploring a plan to “pursue a combination that would create a single health care system under OHSU” by swapping in its own leadership.

What’s clear is the OHSU will be the surviving entity: “OHSU will be the combined system’s sole corporate parent and each of Legacy’s subsidiaries will become subsidiaries of OHSU,” it said in a written statement.

But OHSU will still have to pay. The larger health care system has committed to an infusion of $1 billion in new capital for Legacy over the next decade.

That’s exacerbated its disagreements with labor leaders who point out that the commitment comes as OHSU argues it can’t afford the nurses’ demands.

“While nurses at OHSU have been at the bargaining table looking for management to step up and do what is right for their nurses and their patients,” the ONA stated in its endorsement of the merger, “OHSU’s management have been short-changing the nurses in their contract offers while also pledging more than $1 billion over ten years to an acquisition.”

The quasi-public OHSU has, however, pledged it will not use taxpayer money to fund the merger. Instead, it will use proceeds from bond sales to provide the bulk of the $1 billion it’s promised.