The U.S. Forest Service reported Sunday evening that hundreds of lightning strikes late last week spurred more than 45 fires across the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

A storm drifted through the southern Washington overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, blasting about 1,500 lightning strikes in the region. This weather event, coupled with strong wind and dry conditions, prompted the National Weather Service in Portland to issue Red Flag Warning for chunks of the Columbia River Gorge, Mount St. Helens area and beyond.

In the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, fires sparked, which is expected — to an extent. Gala Miller, Forest Service public affairs specialist, said the number of fires within the forest is unusual.

“This is new ground for many of us,” she said.

Thirty-five fires are burning in the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District, the northern most portion of the Gifford Pinchot, according to the Forest Service.

Two of these fires are burning in South Fork and Grassy Mountain, outside of Packwood and Randle in eastern Lewis County, and are considered high priority because of the nearby towns. The South Fork Fire is larger than 15 acres and Grassy Mountain is at least 6 acres.

The Adams Fork Campground Fire was fully contained on Monday, Miller said, and the Carlton Ridge Fire is staffed with firefighters. Several unnamed fires continue to grow elsewhere in the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District, growing between 15 and 20 acres.

Further south, 13 fires burned in the Mount St. Helens and Mt. Adams Ranger districts. Five fires combined in the Snagtooth Mountain area, forming one conflagration that is now estimated to have spread across more than 200 acres. Responders placed road barriers on Forest Road 93 to help crews haul in fire suppression equipment.

No evacuations are in place and no structures have burned. Officials ask the public to avoid the forest until crews contain the fires.

Miller said the Forest Service was working to create a map of all the new fires, which could be released late Monday afternoon.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said there were six uncontained larger fires currently burning in Washington and 12 fires in Oregon.

A complex incident management team flew in from the Rocky Mountains on Monday, Spokeswoman Carol Connolly said, to take the lead on managing the array of fires in Gifford Pinchot.

“Some of the fires they have out there are really inaccessible,” Connolly said. “Part of what that team is trying to look at is how to get resources into the really deep and rugged terrain areas.”

Whether the current fire season is worse than last year’s is up for debate. Connolly said there were 60 large fires in the Pacific Northwest this year, compared to 49 fires at this point in 2022, but that significantly fewer acres have been destroyed.

The other recent wildfire that hit Cowlitz County this month as on Cottonwood Island, which grew to 1.5 acres before it was contained by the Washington Department of Natural Resources on Aug. 15.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

For current fire updates and restrictions, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/giffordpinchot/alerts-notices. The Forest Service’s fire information phone line is 360-497-1111.

Daily News reporter Brennen Kauffman contributed to this story.