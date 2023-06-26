ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The lack of housing units across Washington state — especially affordable housing — affects much more than individual renters, homebuyers and the real estate industry.

During a recent Economic Outlook Conference at Central Washington University, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, professors from the CWU Department of Economics and other attendees discussed impacts on the regional economy.

While inflation and labor market conditions were a big part of the conference, the housing supply, and Washington's lack of it, can deter businesses seeking to relocate here and existing businesses from expansion, Heck said.

"The No. 1 barrier to quality economic growth is the lack of quality housing," Heck added. "Businesses are hesitant to relocate or expand in communities where their workforce cannot find housing."

He bought up the ratio of housing units versus number of households as an indicator of how far the Evergreen State is behind on its housing supply. In 2022, the national average was 1.14 housing units for every household, while Washington's ratio was 1.06, the 49th lowest out of 50 states.

Besides its impact on economic development, Washington's lack of housing adversely affects the amount of homelessness, the environment, individuals' standard of living and racial economic inequality, Heck said.

"The status quo is not an option," he said. "We will need 1.1 million new housing units in the next 20 years to meet demand."

Keys to economic growth

Among his duties as lieutenant governor, Heck administered a comprehensive business competitiveness analysis of the state's economy which was issued last year. He led a Legislature-commissioned panel (which included state Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima) to produce a report entitled "Redefining Economic Success in Washington State."

The report contained three keys to quality growth:

• Build more housing of all types that is affordable to all residents

• Equip the workforce for success and close the skills gap

• Revitalize entrepreneurship and make it easier to do business

The housing portion of this list was re-emphasized earlier this year by the Washington State Department of Commerce, which analyzed census data and population projects to estimate 1.1 million more homes must be added statewide in the next 20 years. More than half of those need to be affordable for residents at the lowest income levels.

These projections mean an average of 50,000 new units of housing must be built annually in Washington over the next 20 years to keep pace with expected population growth.

In 2021, updates to the state's housing planning framework required that income levels be incorporated into Growth Management Act regulations, meaning communities must focus on affordability.

The affordability standard is that housing and utilities should cost no more than 30% of a household's income, and that is a level many communities are not meeting, Heck said.

He cited 2022 federal Housing and Urban Development stats from 2015-19, the most recent available, which show at least 30% of Washingtonians are cost burdened when it comes to rent, mortgage and/or utility payments.

In particular, 44% of Washington's renter households are cost burdened, paying more than 30% of their income on housing. Heck added that 22% of the state's renters are severely cost burdened, paying more than 50% of their income on housing.

Besides putting upward pressure on home prices and rents, the housing supply shortage is the principal driver of Washington's homelessness crisis, Heck said. The state's homeless rate of 30 per 10,000 residents is well above the U.S. average (18 per 10,000 residents).

Ways to boost housing construction

The 2022 economic growth report Heck presented had several suggestions to increase housing production in Washington, and almost all of them were debated and considered by the Legislature in its 2023 session.

They included:

• Eliminate exclusionary zoning

• Transit oriented development

• Streamlined permitting

• Incentives for affordable housing

• Condominium liability reform

• Revisit impact fees

Of these potential spurs to housing, the Legislature overwhelmingly passed and Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill overriding cities' power to restrict land use to only single-family homes. This type of zoning, particularly on the west side of the state, has been among the tools used to segregate neighborhoods, Heck said.

"Single-family zoning was created to keep people of color out of the neighborhood — it's that simple," he said at the CWU economic conference.

Under House Bill 1110, any city in Seattle's suburbs, regardless of size, must allow at least duplexes throughout, the Seattle Times reported. The same goes for cities statewide with over 25,000 people. Cities with more than 75,000 people, including Yakima, must allow at least fourplexes.

The new rules take effect on July 23.

Exempt from those requirements, however, are homeowner associations and other "common interest communities" that have internal contracts or documents governing their zoning rules. These include both sprawling planned developments and smaller subdivisions and condos.

Because homeowner associations and common interest communities have preexisting, legally binding contracts regarding their zoning rules, the Legislature can't change those, said Rep. Jessica Bateman, D-Olympia, the bill's lead sponsor.

Heck said impact fees were the one issue the Legislature did not debate, but he believes they can be a hinderance to those who want to build affordable housing.

In his hometown of Olympia, Heck said, impact fees on any new home are at least $42,000 "before you can turn a shovel." He acknowledged that state limits on property tax increases have forced some communities to use impact fees to pay for the infrastructure necessary to attract new housing.

"I would argue that to the extent it's warranted, we need to revisit the use of impact fees and find replacement revenue," Heck said.

He also noted that the lack of affordable housing is affecting Washingtonians in their 20s and 30s seeking to buy their first home.

High student loan repayments and debt affect credit scores and prevent young people from qualifying for home mortgages, Heck said.

"Young people are deferring the purchase of their first home until later in life," he added. "Home equity is the No. 1 asset of personal wealth for the average American. If you wait until you're 30, 35 or 40 (to buy a home), it affects your financial ability to retire."