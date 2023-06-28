The U.S. Forest Service’s first stage of fee increases for recreational sites in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest will begin in July.

Increased fees will be invested in maintenance and operations of campgrounds, cabin rentals and outdoor programs in the forest, according to the Forest Service. Waves of fee changes will unfold throughout the coming years.

Beginning July 1, there will be increases for campgrounds in the Mount Adams Ranger District, in the eastern area of Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

• Government Mineral Springs: Currently $5 per night, increasing to $10.

• Tillicum Campground: Currently $5 per night, increasing to $10.

• Forlorn Lakes Campground: Currently $10 per night for a single, increasing to $15. Currently $20 for a double, increasing to $30.

• Trout Lake Creek Campground: Currently $10 per night, increasing to $15.

• Cultus Creek Campground: Currently $10 per night, increasing to $15.

• Lewis River Horse Camp: Currently $5 per night, increasing to $15 plus $5 for each additional vehicle.

• Mount Adams Horse Camp: $5 per night, increasing to $15 plus $5 for each additional vehicle.

There will be another round of fee changes for other sites on Aug. 1.

• Crest Camp Trailhead (Northwest Forest Pass site): Currently no fee, increasing to $5 a day.

• Falls Creek Falls Trailhead (Northwest Forest Pass site): Currently no fee, increasing to $5 a day.

• Cascade Peaks Interpretive Site (Northwest Forest Pass site): Currently no fee, increasing to $5 a day.

• Marble Mountain Group Picnic Site: Summer rentals will be $100 a day.

• Gotchen Guard Station: Rental will be $85 a night.

The Gifford Pinchot Resource Advisory Committee approved the Forest Service’s proposed fee changes in March.

A full list of updated fees can be viewed online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/gp/fees.