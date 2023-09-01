MOSES LAKE — The Cowlitz Complex that cropped up last weekend in Gifford Pinchot National Forest between Mount Rainier and the Columbia River has now grown to more than 40 small fires totaling about 400 acres, according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service. The fires were ignited Aug. 25 by a lightning storm and 294 personnel have been dispatched in four divisions to fight the fires. Some of the fires that are smaller, unnamed and are less accessible are unstaffed as available resources focus on incidents of greater concern and greater likelihood of successful containment, the Forest Service wrote in an update Thursday.

Cowlitz Complex fires include Snagtooth, the largest, at 279 acres; Spencer Quartz at 160 acres; South Fork, 15 acres; Jackpot Creek, 39 acres; Bear Creek, 32 acres; and Carlton Ridge, 22 acres. None of the complex was contained Thursday afternoon and costs were estimated at more than $700,000

These fires were also burning or were recently extinguished Thursday, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center:

—Lake Whatcom: Discovered Aug. 28 about 9 miles southeast of Bellingham, this fire had burned 45 acres Thursday. It was uncontained and costs were estimated at $150,000.

—Kindy Creek: Discovered Aug. 18 in the mountains above Lake Chelan about 75 miles northwest of Wenatchee, this blaze was at 197 acres Thursday. It was uncontained and costs were estimated at $90,000.

—Blue Lake: This blaze about 53 miles west of Omak had grown to 1,056 acres Thursday and was 31% contained. Costs were estimated at $5 million. It was discovered July 29.

—Dome Peak: This fire, located northeast of the Mt. Baker National Forest, was uncontained as of Thursday and was holding steady at 1,076 acres. The fire was reported July 29. Costs were estimated at $100,000.

—Airplane Lake: This blaze was at 3,709 acres Thursday and costs are estimated at $500,000. It is reported as uncontained and no cause has been identified. It was discovered July 7.

—Puyallup Point: Discovered Aug. 27 about 8 miles west of Mount Rainier, it was holding steady at 10 acres Thursday afternoon. Containment and cost information was not available.

—Gray: Discovered Aug. 18 about 17 miles west of Spokane, it was 91% contained at 10,085 acres Thursday. The fire was determined to be caused by human activity and costs were estimated at $8.4 million.

—Oregon Road: This fire, discovered Aug. 18 about 31 miles north of Spokane, was 83% contained Thursday at 10,817 acres. The fire was determined to be caused by human activity and costs were estimated at about $11 million.