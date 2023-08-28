CAMAS — “Red for Ed” shirts and “On Strike” signs were easy to spot on sidewalks in front of schools across the Camas School District on Monday morning after negotiations between the union and district leaders failed Sunday evening.

Members of the Camas Education Association, which represents about 460 teachers in the district, were on the picket lines starting about 9 a.m.

“As educators, our priorities are keeping our students in a positive learning environment,” said Kate Gooding, an English teacher. “The proposals that we are focused on ask for that.”

Camas teachers last voted to strike in 2018, along with most districts in Clark County and several others across the state. The union and the district narrowly avoided a strike coming to an agreement the night before teachers would have hit picket lines.

But this year, Camas couldn’t avoid the delay in the school year.

“Bargaining broke off for the day (Sunday) after the district refused to make commitments to reasonable class sizes or equitable funding for music, (physical education), and libraries,” read a statement from the union shared Sunday evening. “The district is instead stockpiling nearly one out of every five student dollars, amassing $15 million in the bank while student needs are unmet.”

“Our district has presented its last, best, and final offer,” the district statement reads. “In it, we offered to raise salaries in 2023 by 5.7% and in 2024 by 5.9%. Our district’s proposal would make (union) teachers among the highest-paid educators in the region.”

The district said the teachers’ union has asked for salary increases that would bump those “highest-paid” figures up to $121,653 in 2023-24, and $129,746 in 2024-25, and, in its third year of the contract “would put the highest-paid teachers at $135,886.”

Union members say they’re bargaining for better working conditions, increased special education supports and smaller class sizes.

Other districts

Evergreen and Battle Ground Public Schools are also facing teacher strikes with no contracts in place for either district and school scheduled to start Wednesday. Evergreen teachers voted late week to strike if no deal was reached. The two sides will return to the bargaining table Monday.

Battle Ground and the union bargained both Saturday and Sunday but also failed to reach a deal as of Sunday afternoon.