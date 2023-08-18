Salmon are swaggering through Ballard and it's a show not to be missed.

The windows at the fish ladder at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks are shimmering with fish. Not just any fish, but the toast of Seattle, big silvery Chinook thick as a thigh.

The run right now is hitting better than 400 Chinook a day. But don't put off your visit, August is peak viewing season as these fish make their epic journey from the sea to their spawning grounds. Mouths agape, their snaggle teeth showing, they are still silver-bright from the sea. Big too, with many that look to be 30 pounds or more.

Arrived from the waters of the Pacific, after three to five years at sea, from here, they still have quite a trip ahead of them, through the Lake Washington Ship Canal, to Lake Washington, where some turn left to the Sammamish River and others go right to head up the Cedar River. Many were hatched in the Issaquah Hatchery. But there were wild fish in the window too. You can tell them by their intact adipose fin, on top of their bodies near their tail.

It's on track to be one of the best returns in years, and on Wednesday, people were thrilled to see so many fish aswirl in the emerald water and silvery air bubbles. The king of the salmon cruised by their admirers with grace and grandeur.

Many were amazed by the spectacle of so many fish. "I have never seen so many," said Logan Breitweiser, 30, of Leschi, who brought out of town guests over to the windows to marvel. This watery, dreamy scene was something he and his wife Tryniti Smith, 29, just had to share.

"It's our favorite thing to do," said Smith, originally from Colorado. And, she added, a very Seattle thing to do. Something beyond a restaurant scene, or night life.

"The city is right here, we are in it, yet this is here too," Breitweiser said. "This is their world, and we are alongside it," he said of the salmon.

You could see the salmon long before entering the viewing area with its underwater windows. Right at the surface of the water where they enter the ladder, salmon were milling and swirling. A seal or two lazed at a distance — perhaps already full? Seagulls raised a ruckus on the railing.

Predation at the locks by seals on the salmon is a perennial problem. These fish will also face challenges as they head up toward their spawning area, including water temperatures in the ship canal above 70 degrees. Salmon are cold water animals that struggle to survive in temperatures that high.

It is impressive they are here at all, running a gauntlet for survival that starts as juveniles, eluding predatory nonnative fish in Lake Washington, and it never gets easier: Something loves to catch and eat salmon at every life stage, from sea birds and seals and sea lions, to orcas and, of course, humans. And their route was highly altered with the building of the Ballard Locks more than a century ago.

Better ocean conditions, boosted hatchery production and reduced fishing all are helping to raise Chinook counts, according to Chase Gunnell, a spokesperson for for the state Fish and Wildlife Department. Yet wild fish are still threatened with extinction.

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and other partners have been tackling the predator problem, paying their fishermen to catch small mouth bass, northern pike minnow and other invasive species in Lake Washington that prey on baby salmon. Maybe the big run this year is partly the results of that work, said Mike Mahovlich, assistant director for harvest management for the tribe.

The tribe and co-managers of the run at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have been researching warm water predators in the lake, and found baby salmon in their stomach. "We have other environmental issues that hurt the fish but we are seeing signs that that work is starting to pay off," Mahovlich said, by reducing the numbers of nonnative species.

"You are never going to eradicate them, but we are trying to get to the point that the salmon are the most abundant, not the perch, and the northern pike minnow and the small mouth bass."

It feels good to see those big Chinook, stacked in the windows like cordwood, Mahovlich said. "I love Chinook, and seeing those windows full."