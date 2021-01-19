State GOP proposes changes to reopening metrics

OLYMPIA — A proposed bill in the Legislature would change reopening metrics for schools, requiring school districts to resume in-person learning sooner than the current plan recommends.

It is one of many Republicans plans to introduce this legislative session to reopen the state sooner. Last week, Republicans opposed new rules for the Legislature that allowed for a remote session.

The GOP lawmakers also opposed extending COVID-19 emergency orders until the end of Inslee’s state of emergency, arguing that the proclamations should only be extended every few weeks.

Co-sponsored by eight Republicans and one Democrat, the bill would require school districts to resume in-person learning in some circumstances and would prohibit any governor emergency orders from superseding it. The new metrics include:

* School districts in counties below a 5% COVID-19 positivity rate must offer in-person learning to grades K-12.

* School districts in counties with a case rate below 200 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period must offer in-person learning to grades K-12.

* School districts in counties with a case rate below 350 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period must offer in-person learning to grades K-8.