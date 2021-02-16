State expands school COVID-19 testing program; Cowlitz County reports two more deaths

Schools could test everyone, just staff, or use testing for contract tracing, whatever they decide is best.

Enumclaw School District was one of the districts in the pilot program, and Superintendent Shaun Carey said at the press conference that it helped get students back in school and gave everyone an additional layer of protection and confidence.

“On-site testing has allow us to respond quickly in event of a positive case,” he said, and the district now has 80% of its students back in class.

Inslee said just like reopening decisions, testing decisions are flexible and up to each school district.

He said he expected that state and federal funding would be used to support the testing programs and that “finances would not be a problem here.”

“We have a sense of urgency to answer this paramount duty to our students,” he said, adding that he’s “thrilled” his three grandchildren are back to in-person learning in their public schools.

While vaccine rollout was slowed by winter storms, Inslee said there was good news on the vaccine front: about 2.5 million more doses will be shipped to states this week.