State business grant prioritizes hard-hit for-profit gyms, restaurants, theaters in new round to open Monday

More than half of the YMCA of Southwest Washington members have canceled or paused their memberships since the pandemic began.
To make up for lost revenue, CEO Janine Manny said she spends a lot of time looking for grants to help support the nonprofit organization.
“We’re really lucky that we had some members continue to pay their monthly fees, and then the grants help too,” she said. “Otherwise, I don’t think we would have made it.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
While the organization received money during the recent round of the state’s Working Washington business grants, the nonprofit is ineligible for the next round set to open Monday.
Requirements have changed during each round of the Working Washington grants. For the fourth round, hard-hit for-profits — like gyms, restaurants and theaters — that have been required by the state to shut down will be prioritized, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said struggling businesses should review the new eligibility requirements in advance and prepare to apply Monday.
“If businesses are still facing decreased revenue, they should definitely throw their hat in the ring,” Cope said.
The state application portal at commercegrants.com opens Monday until 5 p.m., April 9.
Manny said the YMCA received a $12,500 Working Washington grant in a previous round. The organization also received almost $30,000 in February from a donation drive called Neighbors in Need, spearheaded by The Daily News.
In a pandemic year where COVID-19 ravaged the planet causing sickness, deaths, business closures, layoffs and increased homelessness, local re…
The evolving grant requirements can confuse applicants, Cope said. As of Wednesday, Cope said she had fielded application questions from seven local businesses, and around 400 companies over the past three rounds.
Questions include eligibility requirements, as well as the list of necessary documents to complete the application. Required documents include 2019 business taxes, 2020 business taxes — if filed — completed W-9s and the applicant’s government-issued photo ID.
Cope said improvements to this round’s application include more yes and no questions and drop-down menus to create clear-cut options intended to prevent confusion.
She said she can help applicants navigate the process, but does not collect or submit paperwork. In the first two rounds, Cope said the Economic Development Council accepted applications, but the state has since changed operations.
State legislators earmarked $240 million for the fourth round, with a maximum payout of $25,000 per applicant.
According to the state, approvals will take into account awards received in previous Working Washington rounds.
Cope said businesses should take the opportunity to apply.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” she said. “We’re improving, but, … if you don’t apply the answer is automatically no, and there may or may not be additional programs in the future.”
Private gyms rebound
On March 22, gyms, restaurants and theaters were able to increase capacity to 50% when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee moved the state to Phase 3 of his reopening plan. Patrons still are required to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks.
Cowlitz County service businesses say they are ready to start hiring back people to accommodate an expected influx of patrons as Washington enters Phase 3 of the governor's COVID-19 reopening plan.
As more head to gyms, Dixie Burns, owner of Complete Physique Anytime Fitness in Kalama, said she may not need to apply for the state grant, though her for-profit business is eligible.
Previously, Burns received a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Association to make up for the loss during three shutdowns over the last year.
“We’ve gotten quite a bit more members over the last month,” said Burns. “Right now, we’re doing OK.”
Membership is increasing at the Longview YMCA too, Manny said, but not quickly enough. She said revenue is at 40% of the organization’s pre-COVID income and the nonprofit had little in reserves.
Manny said she’ll continue to look for grant options as the effects of the pandemic play out.
Out on the sidewalk bundled up in gloves, knit hats and puffy down coats, a duo of women curled barbells in the crisp winter morning air befor…
“We may not get all of our members back,” she said. “Some people are still leery of coming to public places; some people put up their own home gyms.”