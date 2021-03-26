State business grant prioritizes hard-hit for-profit gyms, restaurants, theaters in new round to open Monday

Cope said businesses should take the opportunity to apply.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” she said. “We’re improving, but, … if you don’t apply the answer is automatically no, and there may or may not be additional programs in the future.”

Private gyms rebound

On March 22, gyms, restaurants and theaters were able to increase capacity to 50% when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee moved the state to Phase 3 of his reopening plan. Patrons still are required to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks.

As Cowlitz County heads into Phase 3, restaurant owners aim to hire, workers look for jobs Cowlitz County service businesses say they are ready to start hiring back people to accommodate an expected influx of patrons as Washington enters Phase 3 of the governor's COVID-19 reopening plan.

As more head to gyms, Dixie Burns, owner of Complete Physique Anytime Fitness in Kalama, said she may not need to apply for the state grant, though her for-profit business is eligible.

Previously, Burns received a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Association to make up for the loss during three shutdowns over the last year.

“We’ve gotten quite a bit more members over the last month,” said Burns. “Right now, we’re doing OK.”

Membership is increasing at the Longview YMCA too, Manny said, but not quickly enough. She said revenue is at 40% of the organization’s pre-COVID income and the nonprofit had little in reserves.