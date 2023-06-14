The Winlock Egg Days Festival will provide loads of entertainment and revelry on Friday and Saturday in South Lewis County.

The Egg Day Parade — an annual highlight of the event — will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and run from First Street, left on Fir Street and then on to Benton Avenue. The theme this year is “Year of the Egg.”

There’s a lot more to see and do than just the parade, though, beginning with events on Friday.

The Friends of the Winlock Library are holding a used book sale at 300 NE First St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, the Egg Day Royal Coronation will be held at the Winlock Community Building, 607 NW Kerron Ave. This year’s Egg Days court includes Kimber Lang, Riley Morton, Eva Ming, Katrina Hamilton, Kailie Lang, Claire Pinkerton, Grace Tover, Charlotte Rosenstiel and Izzy Crow. Kailie Lang, Pinkerton and Tover are the Egg Day Queen contestants.

There will be a line dancing party from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Giddy Up Room, 405 NE First St. Cost is $10 per person.

The Winlock Egg Days Community Breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Olequa Senior Center, 119 NW Kerron St., Winlock. Breakfast will also be offered at the Rowdy Rooster Bistro at that time. Breakfast and lunch will also be offered Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of a fundraiser behind Timberland Bank.

A garage sale and swap meet will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rowdy Rooster. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, the Winlock Custom Car Show will be held at Fir and Front streets. There’s a $20 entry fee for vehicles.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, a “Vendor Egg-stravaganza” will be held at Winlock Miller Elementary.

Boy Scouts of America Troop 324 will provide a parking fundraiser throughout the day.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, the Winlock Timberland Library will host Egg Day activities, culminating with a 4 p.m. book signing by author Bryan Johnston for “Deep in the Woods,” which details the infamous Weyerhaeuser kidnapping.

The Winlock Historical Museum at 400 NE First Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Free egg salad sandwiches will be handed out after the parade at the Rowdy Rooster Deli and Thrift Store. There will also be an open house and safety fair following the parade at Lewis County Fire District’s 15 station at 609 NW Kerron St., Winlock. A free Reptile Road Show will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Winlock Miller Elementary School gymnasium, 405 NW Benton Ave.

From 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Winlock Dance Center at 415 NE First St. will host a show on an outdoor stage in the back parking lot.

The class of 1970 will hold a class reunion at Winolequa Park beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Club Tavern, 318 NE First St., will have a beer garden at 3 p.m. Saturday and live music by Switchback beginning at 8 p.m.

Finally, Boss Hogg’s BBQ will host live music by Steel Horses from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 109 E. Walnut St. The cover charge is $5.

The grand marshals of this year’s festival are Jeff Dorothy and Michaelea Gottschalk. According to the Egg Days program, Dorothy is the second son of four children born to Richard and Delores Dorothy. He was raised in Winlock. He graduated from Mount St. Helens High School in 1980 and pursued a career in the funeral profession. He became the owner of Cattermole Funeral Home in 2017 and is currently on the board for the Washington State Funeral Directors. He and Gottschalk raise beef cattle on a small farm they share.

Gottschalk worked in the medical field for most of her adult life. She’s currently an administrative assistant for KWA-Cowlitz County.

“Between them they share their love with five children, six grandchildren, several youth sports throughout the community and various civic organizations both locally and in the surrounding area,” Egg Days organizers wrote in the event’s program.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/winlockeggdays.