OLYMPIA — To the rest of the northern hemisphere, it is merely springtime.

But in Olympia, it's "square in the middle of budget season," as Senate Republican Leader John Braun, of Centralia, put it last week.

For the past two weeks, state lawmakers have been rolling out tentative budget plans. It's still early — and lawmakers are already making tweaks — but a clearer picture of state spending is beginning to emerge along with the cherry blossoms.

Lawmakers are teeing up to spend somewhere in the ballpark of $70 billion over the next two years. With that kind of money, you could renovate Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena about 60 times — not accounting for inflation.

Those billions will go to public services from highways to schools, and lawmakers plan to make big investments in housing and mental health care.

Raises in public workers' salaries are the biggest driver of new spending, and most public workers are slated to get a pay increase of 3% to 4%.

The second-biggest driver is an increase in the amount of money the state pays toward service providers like hospitals and nursing homes, who are also struggling to find workers, said Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

"It's very fair to say inflation and workforce shortage were the biggest drivers," Rolfes said.

Budget writers in the House unveiled their proposals Monday, and in the Senate have spread theirs out over the past week and a half.

Now lawmakers must reconcile the two proposals.

"I think we have a lot more in common than we have separating our budget proposals," said House Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle. "And I know I've heard colleagues from both chambers express sort of a feeling of relief that the differences ... seem to be well within the zone, that we can reach agreement in time to adjourn on time."

Balancing the dollars and cents got a bit less fraught March 24, when the Washington Supreme Court upheld a new tax on the sale of certain assets, like stocks and bonds, above $250,000. That is expected to bring about $500 million per year into state coffers, and lawmakers had assumed it would be upheld before the court issued their decision.

There are a few big issues to watch as lawmakers hammer out the budget.

Housing

Both chambers have proposed pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into housing, including a significant increase in the amount going to the state's Housing Trust Fund, which finances affordable housing through loans and grants.

As of Friday, there were some differences in how that money was sliced up, which will be negotiated between the chambers.

Then there's Gov. Jay Inslee's proposal to borrow billions to fund housing construction. The House proposal includes that, but the Senate hasn't taken up the idea.

The final month of the legislative session will reveal whether lawmakers will go for Inslee's idea — which would need voter approval — or if they decide to use existing funds.

It's also possible they could raise money from another source: Majority Democrats say that a potential increase in the real estate excise tax is still on the table, even though it wasn't written into either budget proposal.

Either way, lawmakers are all but guaranteed to spend big on housing to try to meet the demand for places to live in Washington. The state Department of Commerce estimates that the state will need more than 50,000 new homes per year over the next 20 years.

Slightly more than 25,000 Washingtonians were experiencing homelessness in 2022, a 10% leap from 2020, according to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.

Education

As of Friday, spending on K-12 schools would account for nearly half of overall state spending for the next two years in both the House and Senate budget proposals.

Legislators will have to hammer out an agreement on overall education spending and on a key area of that, special education.

The Washington Senate has proposed more money for special education than the House.

Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday the House proposal didn't "fully" fund special education "to the level it's needed."

Rolfes said that while special education is probably the biggest area of difference between the two proposals, "there's agreement in both chambers that it's a priority."

"So the question is, how much?" Rolfes said. "And what's useful?"

Special education money goes to schools based on a formula, and each chamber has proposed changing the formula in different ways, she said.

"But the differences ... I don't imagine that's something we're going to fight about," Rolfes said. "I think we're going to agree on how much, and then figure out the best way to change the formula to do that."

Where are new carbon pricing dollars going?

Lawmakers are figuring out how to spend millions raised by a new program capping the state's greenhouse gas emissions and auctioning off what are essentially permits to pollute.

The first auction in late February raised about $300 million. Inslee's budget, which made conservative assumptions, laid out spending $1.7 billion of the auction proceeds over the two-year budget period.

The money raised by those auctions will be split between the three parts of the budget: operating, capital and transportation spending.

The operating budget is basically how state government keeps the lights on — paying salaries of public workers, buying the supplies they need to do their jobs, updating information technology, and so forth.

Then there's the capital budget: think new buildings, improvements on existing buildings, and money spent to build and improve infrastructure. If it has a ribbon cutting, it's probably in there.

The transportation budget is fairly straightforward, and that money goes toward getting Washingtonians around the state, whether by car, bus, bike or ferry.

"We need to use this money for what it was intended for, which is to reduce carbon pollution and fight climate change," Inslee said Thursday.

The legislative session is scheduled to end April 23.