Some people are drawn to the sun and festivities of the Mexican Riviera. Some go for the wilderness and scenic wonders of Alaska, and others opt for the intimacy of small boats cruising European rivers.

But an increasing number of cruising opportunities are popping up close to home, as cruise lines expand their offerings along the Columbia River.

This year, there are nine ships cruising the river, carrying thousands of passengers from Astoria through the Columbia River Gorge and up the Snake River to Clarkston in Eastern Washington.

Cruising on the Columbia isn’t cheap. Fares this year cost anywhere from around $2,500 per person to more than $11,000, according to the booking website USA River Cruises.

“The Pacific Northwest offers breathtaking scenery, the chance to retrace the expedition path of Lewis and Clark and indulge in the finest wines and freshest seafood Oregon and Washington have to offer,” reads a statement from American Queen Voyages. The company operates the American Empress, which docks along the Vancouver waterfront during its trips up and down the river.

But while river cruises have become a booming industry on the Columbia River, the jury is still out on the economic impact they’re actually bringing to the region.

The company says its trips boost the economy of the region. Its passengers usually take part in excursions when they’re in port, and they have souvenir and retail opportunities at each port.

“Our goal is support those already built into the fabric of the community and uplift regional members,” the statement said.

Ports of call impact mixed

Part of the appeal of river cruises is that they’re all-inclusive, meaning passengers often eat on board. That’s not great news for restaurants along Vancouver’s waterfront, where those interviewed haven’t seen much business from cruise passengers.

Ports in Kalama, Camas-Washougal and Stevenson also are hosts to river cruises.

The Port of Kalama began welcoming American Cruise Lines last spring — a $3.5 million project that was split between the port and the cruise line. Port public relations administrator Dan Polacek says it’s difficult to quantify the total financial impacts of passengers to the town’s business core.

That port’s cruise dock is a busy one, having welcomed four ships per week between April and November of 2022, with an estimated 16,500 visitors. American Cruise Lines increased its business at the port in 2023, with five ships now docking there each week, around 20,000 passengers for the year.

Even so, the nearby McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge, while convenient, isn’t often frequented by cruise passengers.

“We see a little bit of a bump in our gift shop and from the crew at times coming in to eat,” said Renee Rank Ignacio, director of marketing at McMenamins. “But for the most part, the passengers are not coming in to eat and drink.”

If they come in, it’s to grab merchandise or cans of beer or wine to go, added Ignacio.

The story is much the same in Camas and Washougal. The Clark County Historical Museum hosted cruise passengers last year when they stopped at the Port of Camas-Washougal.

The museum’s tour, which will be running again later this year, took passengers to Washougal’s Two Rivers Heritage Museum, Pendleton Mill Store and Captain William Clark Park and then historic downtown Camas for shopping.

The Two Rivers museum alone saw 1,560 cruise passengers last year.

Yet, even though tour guides provided coupons and maps for passengers, museum Executive Director Bradley Richardson heard from Camas businesses that not many saw a significant bump in sales.

Richardson acknowledged it wasn’t what they hoped. But he said they were honored to get the chance to advocate for local businesses rather than a cruise company just hiring a tourism group from outside the area.

“The hope is we can continue to grow and encourage the guests to shop in historic downtown Camas,” he said.

Excursion sites keep busy

While the cruise industry hasn’t yet proved to be a windfall for local retailers, it has had a significant impact for those businesses fortunate enough to be an excursion destination.

Two of the must-do tours when cruising the Columbia are going to Mount St. Helens and visiting the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center.

The Mount St. Helens Visitor Center remained consistently busy during last year’s cruise season. The center even brought on more interpretive staff to accommodate the extra visitors and cruise ship passengers, which often arrived in three to four buses at a time.

“We enjoyed the change, and our colleagues to the south and east of us were welcoming the same folks — at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the Sacajawea Interpretive Center, both located along the Columbia River,” said Alysa Adams, interpretive ranger at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center.

The center held multiple educational ranger programs each day to meet the demand of the tours.

In the heart of the Gorge, the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center in Stevenson also has passengers bused to its doors. During the cruise season, Jessica Chamberlin, the museum’s visitors manager, estimates passengers make up 70 percent to 80 percent of the museum’s attendees.

The cruise companies also often set up tasting events at local breweries and wineries, which bring passengers to specific businesses in the area.

Evoke Winery hosted a very successful party for a cruise ship at its winery in Hood River, Ore., said Evoke’s Shelly Kice.

Airfield Estates’ Vancouver Tasting Room hosted two private tasting events for American Empress passengers in the past few weeks. There are two more scheduled for later in the cruise season. It recently got an inquiry for a private event from another cruise line, as well. The events so far haven’t been lucrative, though the business is hoping sales during the events pick up.

Just on Monday the business held 70 tastings for passengers — all at a reduced rate. There were only a couple of bottles sold, said tasting room manager Jeremy Parker.

Despite not making many sales, the tasting room has been happy to get its name out there.

“Overall, we’re pretty happy and looking forward to doing more of them,” said Parker.

Effect on ports not yet clear

The ports say they are happy with the cruise business at their docks.

The Port of Skamania built its cruise ship dock many years ago for the smaller day cruises and added dolphins, wooden pilings that are used by the longer cruise ships that started cruising the river more recently.

“It was a way of expanding our economic impact,” said Pat Albaugh, executive director at the Port of Skamania. The port docks around 200 cruise ships each season, though one company recently contracted with the Port of Cascade Locks in Oregon instead.

There are no numbers on what kind of economic impact the cruise industry has had on Vancouver. Those numbers may be coming in the next year, according to Cliff Myers at Visit Vancouver USA.

The Port of Camas-Washougal used visitor spending impacts estimated by the cruise lines to estimate economic impacts. That study showed the total economic impact in the community was $2.29 million. The port completed its $1.4 million breakwater access ramps last year.

“I think cruise ships are seeing these developments in these small communities and taking advantage of that, and that’s future demand that I think will continue,” said Derek Jaeger, director of business development and real estate at the Port of Camas-Washougal, pointing to the new waterfront developments in Vancouver, Kalama and Camas-Washougal.

For Myers at Visit Vancouver USA, the organization is bullish on cruises but with trepidation, lacking actionable information.

It’s safe to say, he said, that passengers are staying overnight in local hotels and shopping and eating at local retailers.

He questions if retailers would be able to tell that cruise passengers are specifically coming in to shop and eat, saying passengers don’t stick out like some other visitors to the area.

“We really feel like there’s a lot to be said here, but again, we just need to be smart. We need to point ourselves in the right direction with some information that we don’t have currently,” said Myers.