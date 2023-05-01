The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has hired a former state ecology field office manager as its new Southwest Washington regional director, the department announced Monday.

Rian Sallee, who has worked as the regional manager of the Washington state Department of Ecology‘s Vancouver Field Office since 2015, began her role with WDFW Monday.

The new regional director will work out of Ridgefield to serve Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties, the department said in a news release.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work in Ridgefield and advance WDFW’s mission by continuing to build relationships with people who live and recreate in our region,” Sallee said in a statement. “I’ve spent my career working in natural resources, and I look forward to bringing that expertise to southwest Washington.”

Sallee also serves as vice chair of the Board of the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership and has experience in environmental justice, the department said. Sallee’s career has also included work on water quality and conservation.

Her new role will include working with local agencies and tribal groups to secure resources that benefit WDFW’s overall mission of environmental protection and education, according to the news release.

“Rian has shown herself to be a connector with a deep understanding of the intersection of people, science, and policy,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said in the news release. “I’m confident that she’ll be a strong leader and effective communicator with the many diverse communities of the region.”

Sallee is originally from the Midwest and spent much of her early career working on Lake Erie, the news release states.

This role was most recently filled by Kessina Lee, who was hired in 2018.