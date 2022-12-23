Power mostly restored in San Juan Islands after countywide outage

SAN JUAN ISLANDS — Power has been restored to most San Juan Islands residents early Friday after a countywide outage that impacted 99.99% of customers, according to an Orcas Power and Light Co-op outage map.

The outage, reported about 5 p.m. Thursday, was caused by an issue identified on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy, according to OPALCO.

The co-op said Bonneville Power Administration and PSE crews repaired the issue at 2 a.m. But because of demand, it would take a couple of hours for full countywide restoration, and could trigger some "faults on our system," OPALCO said.

As of 6:10 a.m., 1,231 of the 14,729 customers were without power, according to the outage map.

The county and parts of northwest and west central Washington, including Seattle, are under a winter chill advisory and winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Friday.