Port of Woodland commissioners agree on lease from Composite Ventures

Port of Woodland commissioners decided Wednesday morning to lease two new suites in Woodland effective starting May 1.

The port's commissioners voted during their meeting to lease suites at 1387 Down River Drive in Woodland from Composite Ventures LLC. The lease came with a deposit amount of $6,300 and $1,000 for monthly utilities.

Port Commission President Robert Wile said business in this building would continue to coordinate with the other structures in the industrial area, located near West Scott Avenue and North Pekin Road.

Composite Ventures is part of the lumber and construction materials industry, according to online business directory Dun and Bradstreet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.