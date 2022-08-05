 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday

WSDOT bridge repair map

Map of four of the bridges in Southwest Washington that will have patch repair work done in August.

 Brennen Kauffman

The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.

The two projects that will most affect Cowlitz County residents are the Cowlitz River Bridge just outside Toledo in the southern end of Lewis County and the Jim Creek Bridge along Route 503 on the north side of Lake Merwin.

The Cowlitz River Bridge will have around-the-clock single lane closures and speed limits reduced to 55 miles per hour, according to the Department of Transportation. The other bridges being patched will have single lane closures with flaggers and speed limits reduced to 25 miles per hour.

A full list of the affected bridges is available on the WSDOT website.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

