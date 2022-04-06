Cowlitz Tribe members applaud launch of missing Indigenous alert system

Like many Native American activists in the state, Debbie Hassler was excited to see Washington launch the first alert system for missing Indigenous people in the United States.

Hassler is the founder and manager of the Cowlitz Tribal Pathways to Healing program, which provides victim services and advocacy for members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. The Pathways program works with people who have suffered sexual assault, domestic violence and other acts of violence.

In the last few years, Hassler also became the keeper of a list of missing and murdered members of the Cowlitz tribe. The count stands at six cases: one missing woman and five murdered members.

“I don’t think six is our final number, and six is far too many. We hope that we never have another person murdered,” Hassler said.

The high rate of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) has increasingly become a point of emphasis for Native American tribes. Women in some tribal communities face a murder rate 10 times higher than the national average, according to the Department of Justice.

Washington’s bill for the alert system passed without opposition in the state Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on March 31.

The law entrusts the Washington State Patrol with treating missing Indigenous people with the same alerts as missing children and medically vulnerable adults. Details about the missing people will be sent to law enforcement and news agencies, as well as posted on social media and electronic highway signs.

“I saw what those alerts can do to rally people and get multiple jurisdictions to come together. Native people want the same respect and help,” Hassler said.

Counting the MMIW for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe

Hassler said she was inspired to start tracking missing and murdered Cowlitz tribal members after a 2018 report on missing and murdered Indigenous women by the Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle. The report found that Washington, and the Seattle area in particular, had some of the highest counts of MMIW cases among major cities but did not say how different tribes were affected.

Assembling the list took a lot of work, especially since the Cowlitz Tribe is not centered around a reservation where many members live. Hassler posted in the tribal newsletter asking for information. She set up an honoring table at events with details about the missing and murdered members, which inspired other families to share their stories.

Hassler said two other Cowlitz people had been listed as missing until recently, when they were found and reunited with their families.

The missing Cowlitz member is Misty Copsey. Copsey was a 14-year-old from Tacoma when she went missing while walking home from the Puyallup Fairgrounds in 1992.

Copsey was listed as white or Caucasian for years in the police records and news articles about her disappearance, but Hassler said she actually was a member of the Cowlitz Tribe. Hassler confirmed the connection with Copsey’s mother before she died a few years ago.

Hassler said determining the race and ethnicity of missing people needs to be addressed in order for the new alert system to work as intended.

“If law enforcement is not asking or they’re not writing it down, people will be misclassified. These alerts are only going to work if we can identify people as Native American from the beginning,” Hassler said.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s highest-profile advocate for MMIW is Rosalie Fish. A member of the Cowlitz tribe who grew up on the Muckleshoot Reservation, Fish gained attention as a high school track runner in 2019 for competing with a red handprint painted on her face — a symbol to honor Native American women who had been silenced.

Fish, who is a junior at the University of Washington, spoke in support of the alert system while it was being discussed in the Legislature.

Future changes to help Washington’s Indigenous communities could come from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force led by the Attorney General’s Office. Hassler represents the Cowlitz Indian Tribe on the task force’s subcommittee for Washington tribes and has attended other subcommittee meetings.

The task force is scheduled to present its first report to Governor Inslee and the state Legislature in August.

